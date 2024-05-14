5G IoT Market to Expand at an Exceptional CAGR of 50.2% through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the 5G IoT market will attain a value of USD 136.18 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 50.2% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Advancements on the Internet of Things (IoT) technology and the rising deployment of 5G networks are slated to bolster 5G IoT market growth in the future.

5G IoT Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 5.26 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 136.18 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 50.2% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, IoT Connectivity, Vertical, Network Architecture, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Investments in the development of smart infrastructure Key Market Drivers Advancements in IoT and connectivity technologies

Investments in 5G Infrastructure Development Helps Hardware Segment Dominate

5G is a relatively new technology and is not as widely deployed around the world yet. Growing investments by companies to develop new 5G infrastructure around the world are projected to bolster the demand for 5G hardware and help this segment maintain its dominance through 2031. Increasing integration of 5G hardware into different business solutions is also a driving factor for market growth.

Adoption of Automation in Industries Projected to Help Industrial Automation IoT Segment Expand at a Rapid Pace

The use of automation in different industry verticals has increased rapidly in recent years and 5G IoT plays a crucial role in improving the connectivity of industrial automation solutions. Advancements in Industrial IoT (IIoT) development are also projected to help this segment expand at a rapid pace over the coming years.

Growing Deployment of 5G Networks Help Asia Pacific Maintain Dominance

The deployment and adoption of 5G networks are swiftly advancing throughout numerous countries in the Asia-Pacific region, poised to bolster the region's dominant position. The increasing use of 5G IoT solutions in industrial automation will be a major factor boosting the market growth in this region. China, India, and Japan are estimated to be the top markets for 5G IoT companies in this region going forward.

5G IoT Market Insights:

Drivers

Rising utilization of wireless technologies

High adoption of 5G technology

Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding benefits of 5G IoT

Absence of standardization of 5G IoT protocols

Uncertainty in return on investments of IoT technologies

Prominent Players in 5G IoT Market

Nokia Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Limited

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Key Questions Answered in 5G IoT Market Report

What drives the global 5G IoT market growth?

Who are the leading 5G IoT providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for 5G IoT in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing adoption of 5G technology, increasing use of wireless technologies), restraints (lack of standardization of IoT protocols, lack of awareness regarding 5G IoT benefits, uncertain return on investment (ROI) for IoT technologies), and opportunities (rising demand for smart infrastructure development, high demand for advanced connectivity technologies), influencing the growth of 5G IoT market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the 5G IoT market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

