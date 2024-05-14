Gratus Capital Partners with iCapital® to Launch Hedge Fund Investing Opportunities to Wealth Management Clients

NEW YORK & ATLANTA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gratus Capital (“Gratus”), an Atlanta-based investment advisory firm, announced today a partnership with iCapital[1], the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry. The collaboration will provide clients of Gratus with access to hedge fund investment strategies to diversify portfolios and better serve high-net-worth clients.

The new offering marks Gratus’ initial phase of a comprehensive long-term strategy, aiming to redefine the deployment of financial advising talent, enhance internal strategy frameworks and create a diverse marketplace offering alternative investment opportunities for clients of Gratus.

“This collaboration underscores our firm’s dedication to greater precision and performance in client portfolios to support personalized wealth goals and drive future planning decisions,” said Hank McLarty, Founder and CEO of Gratus Capital. “It sets the stage for what we hope will be a series of Gratus hedge fund offerings designed to enhance alternative investing opportunities in desired asset classes. Our goal is clear: to empower private wealth clients with diversified portfolios built for sustained growth.”

Based on the appetite for the initial hedge fund strategy, the Gratus team will leverage valuable insights to expand its menu of future private market investing opportunities.

“This new offering represents another milestone in the development of our investment capabilities. Not only does the partnership model of fund management align interests, but it also gives Gratus exposure to very talented investment professionals that we wouldn’t otherwise have,” said Gratus Chief Investment Officer Todd Jones. “iCapital is a well-regarded institutional-quality technology company that enhances our ability to meet the needs of larger, more sophisticated clients, while also delivering an exceptional product to our existing wealth management clients.”

“We are proud to partner with Gratus to provide advisors with greater access to the private markets,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “We are committed to continuing the transformative work iCapital is doing with our partners to help the wealth management industry meet the growing demand for alternative investments, and to provide innovative solutions and the operating systems that have the potential to deliver better outcomes for advisors and their clients.”

###

About Gratus Capital

Founded in 2005, Atlanta-based Gratus Capital was launched on the belief that there is a more valuable way for advisors to work with clients. From the Latin word meaning grateful, Gratus Capital was built as a boutique alternative to the oversized, impersonal, sales-driven wealth management corporation. The firm provides customized hands-on financial advice and unrivaled service, delivering exceptional value to clients nationwide. Gratus Capital has been listed as one of Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors in the country for each of the past eight years. For more about the firm, visit: https://gratuscapital.com/

Gratus Capital, LLC (Gratus) is a limited liability company that provides investment advisory services, financial planning and other wealth management services to individuals and businesses. Gratus is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Focus Financial Partners. Registration with the SEC does not imply any level of skill or training. Our Form ADV is available upon request.

About iCapital

iCapital powers the world’s alternative investment marketplace offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, data management and distribution capabilities and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to independent financial advisors, wealth managers, and asset managers, offering unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital’s secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With $184.7 billion[2] in global platform assets, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing and seamlessly integrates with clients’ existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1,450 people globally, and has 17 offices worldwide including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. iCapital has consistently been recognized for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance including Forbes Fintech 50 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | Twitter (X): @icapitalnetwork |

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc/

Disclosures

The material herein has been provided to you for informational purposes only by Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (“iCapital Network”) or one of its affiliates (iCapital Network together with its affiliates, “iCapital”). This material is the property of iCapital and may not be shared without the written permission of iCapital. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of iCapital.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation, or as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security, financial product or instrument, or otherwise to participate in any particular trading strategy. This material does not intend to address the financial objectives, situation, or specific needs of any individual investor. You should consult your personal accounting, tax and legal advisors to understand the implications of any investment specific to your personal financial situation.

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS ARE CONSIDERED COMPLEX PRODUCTS AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS. Prospective investors should be aware that an investment in an alternative investment is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Alternative Investments often engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss; can be highly illiquid; may not be required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors; may involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information; are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds; and often charge high fees. There is no guarantee that an alternative investment will implement its investment strategy and/or achieve its objectives, generate profits, or avoid loss. An investment should only be considered by sophisticated investors who can afford to lose all or a substantial amount of their investment.

iCapital Markets LLC operates a platform that makes available financial products to financial professionals. In operating this platform, iCapital Markets LLC generally earns revenue based on the volume of transactions that take place in these products and would benefit by an increase in sales for these products.

The information contained herein is an opinion only, as of the date indicated, and should not be relied upon as the only important information available. Any prediction, projection or forecast on the economy, stock market, bond market or the economic trends of the markets is not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance. The information contained herein is subject to change, incomplete, and may include information and/or data obtained from third party sources that iCapital believes, but does not guarantee, to be accurate. iCapital considers this third-party data reliable, but does not represent that it is accurate, complete and/or up to date, and it should not be relied on as such. iCapital makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of this material and accepts no liability for losses arising from the use of the material presented. No representation or warranty is made by iCapital as to the reasonableness or completeness of such forward-looking statements or to any other financial information contained herein.

Securities products and services are offered by iCapital Markets, an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of iCapital, Inc. and Institutional Capital Network, Inc. These registrations and memberships in no way imply that the SEC, FINRA, or SIPC have endorsed any of the entities, products, or services discussed herein. Annuities and insurance services are provided by iCapital Annuities and Insurance Services LLC, an affiliate of iCapital, Inc. “iCapital” and “iCapital Network” are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc. Additional information is available upon request.

© 2024 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

[1] iCapital, Inc., and its affiliates (together, “iCapital”).

[2] As of March 31, 2024