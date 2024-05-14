Global Cannabis Packaging Market Projected to Reach USD 9.06 Billion by 2030: Industry Witnesses Rapid Growth Amidst Increasing Legalization

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Rigid, Flexible), By Material, By Product, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cannabis packaging market size is expected to reach USD 9.06 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2024 to 2030. The growing legalization of cannabis consumption for medical and recreational use is contributing to market growth. Cannabis products are sensitive to factors, such as light, moisture, and air. Packaging solutions that provide adequate protection against these elements are crucial to maintaining the quality and potency of the products.

Furthermore, cannabis products are marketed in various forms, such as flowers, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. Each product format may require a specific packaging solution to address storage and usage requirements. In January 2024, NBi FlexPack launched child-resistant pouches with high barrier resistance films designed to pack cannabis products, such as gummies, flower, or other edibles.



The rapid growth of the cannabis industry has spurred innovation in packaging design, sustainability, and functionality, leading to patent filing related to cannabis packaging products. For instance, U.S.-based Tin Canna develops cannabis packaging products under the Eco Packaging Solutions portfolio. Its packaging is compliant with the packaging recycling regulations, which makes it a sustainable packaging option. Its U.S. Patent 15/013,375: Titled "Cannabis Vaporizer Cartridge with Integrated Dose Metering and Tracking Features," was filed on October 29, 2020, and was published on May 31, 2023. Moreover, environmental awareness and sustainability are shaping the preferences of cannabis-selling companies as well as cannabis packaging manufacturers.



This includes the development of sustainable materials (such as paperboard-based packaging) or alternatives to plastics (such as eco-shell developed by Spark Sourcing). The market players are undertaking several strategic initiatives, such as new product developments, expansions, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions, to increase their market share. For instance, in October 2023, Brandmydispo, a U.S.-based packaging company, introduced new technologically advanced cannabis pouches and cannabis custom packaging solutions equipped with near-field communication (NFC) technology, real-time freshness indicators, and QR codes. However, the guidelines concerning the usage of cannabis and cannabis packaging products vary from one country to another, thus creating limitations for market expansion across different countries.



Cannabis Packaging Market Report Highlights

Rapidly developing pharmaceutical industry for the production of cannabis-inclusive medicines and growing legalization of cannabis are expected to drive market growth

The plastics segment dominated the global market in 2023 due to high demand for plastics as they are lightweight, shatterproof, and more cost-effective compared to glass and metal

Unlike glass jars, plastic containers are less prone to damage during their transportation and storage

North America dominated the global market in 2023. The legalization of both medical use and recreational use of cannabis in various jurisdictions across the U.S. and Canada has propelled the demand for innovative and compliant packaging solutions for cannabis products, thereby supporting regional market growth

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook, 2023 (USD Million)

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Cannabis Packaging Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Innovation & Sustainability

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Market Barrier Analysis

3.7. Business Environment Analysis

3.8. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Impact on Cannabis Packaging Market



Chapter 4. Cannabis Packaging Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Key Takeaways

4.3. Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3.1. Rigid

4.3.2. Flexible



Chapter 5. Cannabis Packaging Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Key Takeaways

5.3. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3.1. Plastic

5.3.2. Metal

5.3.3. Glass

5.3.4. Paper



Chapter 6. Cannabis Packaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition & Scope

6.2. Key Takeaways

6.3. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3.1. Bottles & Jars

6.3.2. Tubes

6.3.3. Tins

6.3.4. Pouches

6.3.5. Blisters & Clamshells

6.3.6. Other Products



Chapter 7. Cannabis Packaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definition & Scope

7.2. Key Takeaways

7.3. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.3.1. Recreational Use

7.3.2. Medical Use



Chapter 8. Cannabis Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Key Takeaways

8.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. List of Key Raw Material Suppliers and Channel Partners

9.4. List of Potential Customers

9.5. Company Market Share Analysis,

9.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.7. Company Dashboard Analysis

9.8. Strategy Mapping



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

J.L. CLARK

Kaya Packaging

KacePack

Cannaline Cannabis Packaging Solutions

Dymapak

Diamond Packaging

N2 Packaging Systems

Green Rush Packaging

Elevate Packaging

Berry Global Inc

RXD

