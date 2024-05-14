Aqua-Tots Opens Newest Worldwide Location In Edina, Minnesota During National Water Safety Month

Minneapolis, MN, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is thrilled to announce that its second Minnesota location is now open in the city of Edina. Conveniently located at 7645 Metro Blvd, this new facility will serve the families of Edina, Eden Prairie, Bloomington and the surrounding Minneapolis suburbs.

Parent-approved since 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim School’s world-renowned curriculum is used in 14 countries to create safe and confident swimmers for life. With “safety first and fun every second” as their priority, Aqua-Tots offers a wide variety of programs for all ages and abilities, starting as early as four months old. The company uses small class sizes of one, two or four students to better accommodate each student’s need for personalized attention and instruction.

Franchisee Ross Habben is looking forward to helping Edina families stay safe in the water through Aqua-Tots’ trusted teaching methods. “With lakes, ponds, rivers and streams scattered throughout the state, it’s a necessity for Minnesota children to learn healthy boundaries around water,” says General Manager Alex Brumley. “And with drowning being the leading cause of death for children, it is more important than ever that families prioritize year-round swim lessons for their little ones.”

The new, 8,500-square-foot Edina location features 16 changing rooms equipped with baby changing tables, 12 swimming zones and a 50-foot-long pool. Behind the glass viewing area, parents can enjoy a front row seat to their children’s swimming lessons in the school’s signature cozy, red armchairs.

Aqua-Tots Edina is running an exclusive grand opening promotion: when you swim more than one day a week, each extra swim day is half off. This offer is an excellent opportunity for families to get a jump start on their swimmer's skills for summer.

Families can walk in during business hours to tour the school, learn about the program, speak with the team and more. Parents and media are also invited to attend the school’s grand opening event. Follow their social media pages at @AquaTotsEdina on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok for more details.

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots Edina or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/edina, email edinainfo@aqua-tots.com or call (952) 300-6227.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 150 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

