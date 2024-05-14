Sonoco Announces Retirement of Diversified Business Leader

HARTSVILLE, S.C., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, today announced the upcoming retirement of tenured executive, Jeff Tomaszewski, President, Diversified Businesses, effective June 30, 2024.



“On behalf of the entire Sonoco team, I want to thank Jeff for the great impact he has had on our team and business during his 22-year career with the company,” said Howard Coker, President and CEO. “When we created our All Other group of businesses, I asked Jeff to take over these diversified businesses to evaluate their strategic long-term fit for Sonoco, while working in parallel to improve efficiency and profitability in those businesses. Jeff and his team have delivered strong results and with the plans underway to conclude the strategic review process, Jeff has made the decision to retire. We look forward to working closely with Jeff over the coming months and wish him the very best as he prepares to embark on this next chapter.”

Jeff Tomaszewski joined Sonoco in 2002 as a financial manager. During his tenure with the company, he has held a variety of leadership positions as a general manager for a number of our global consumer businesses.

“As I prepare to retire, I want to start by thanking the Sonoco team, particularly those team members from the Diversified Businesses with whom I have served most recently. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to help Sonoco build and grow a more durable strategy for the future,” said Tomaszewski. “By maintaining a relentless focus on our customers, we continue to show what industry leadership looks like and the lessons I have learned will carry me forward as I continue service to others in my retirement.”

