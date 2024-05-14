Digital Health for Global Obesity Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring MyFitnessPal, Teladoc, FitnessKeeper, PlateJoy, Tempus, Fitbit, Noom, WellDoc, Sidekick Health and BioAge Labs

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health For Obesity Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By End-use (Patients, Providers, Payers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital health for obesity market size is anticipated to reach USD 196.8 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2024 to 2030.

Rising global obesity rates, with over 1.9 billion adults affected, have created a substantial market demand for weight management solutions. Lifestyle changes, including sedentary habits and unhealthy dietary choices, contribute significantly to this growth. The increasing awareness of obesity-related health risks, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, propels individuals toward seeking effective interventions. In addition, advancements in technology and the emergence of digital health solutions, personalized dietary guidance apps, and wearable devices, further drive market growth as people increasingly turn to technology for managing their weight. The intersection of health consciousness, technological innovation, and the urgent need for effective weight management solutions collectively fuels the market growth.







Furthermore, the growth of digital health solutions in obesity market can be attributed to a rising prevalence of obesity and associated health conditions, alongside growing health awareness. Incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is anticipated to further contribute to market expansion. Various weight loss apps are being launched in that market that offer applications on various operating systems, including iOS, Android, and others. These apps cater to various aspects such as lifestyle monitoring, diet tracking, weight management, exercise monitoring, and more. As obesity rates continue to rise globally, there is an increasing demand for weight loss apps, and companies are leveraging this trend to their advantage.



Furthermore, the digital health obesity market has witnessed increased acceptance of remote patient management (RPM) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Implementing convenient and accessible tools has diminished obstacles to care, eliminating the necessity for frequent in-person visits. RPM allows healthcare professionals to consistently monitor patients and provide timely remote assistance, proving advantageous for individuals with limited mobility or hectic schedules. This cost-effective and convenient approach enables effective weight management and promotes heightened engagement and personalized healthcare.



The major players operating in the market are adopting strategies such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships, product launches, with a major focus on enhancing product formation and reach. For instance, in October 2023, Mendel.ai, a startup specializing in the utilization of artificial intelligence for organizing medical information, unveiled Hypercube, an AI-powered platform. This innovative system integrates both structured and unstructured text data, democratizing analytics and enabling users to pose questions in free text. Hypercube then provides outcomes derived from specific patient data, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in medical information analysis.

In May 2023, Noom, Inc. introduced Noom Med, designed to combat obesity as a disease. Noom Med integrates a range of telehealth services with Noom's personalized psychological tools to facilitate enduring weight loss. This program, an augmentation of Noom Weight, the company's widely used consumer-facing solution, utilizes psychological principles, human assistance, and technology to empower patients in overcoming obstacles to sustained weight loss.



Based on component, the services segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for installation, maintenance, training, and other services

Based on end-use, the patient segment accounted with the largest market share in 2023 and is anticipated to witness at the fastest CAGR of over 20% over the forecast period

North America dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of over 35%, owing to growing healthcare IT expenditure, availability of adequate digital infrastructure, technological advancements, the emergence of startups

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $47.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $196.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.8%



