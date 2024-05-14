Brazil Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts 2024-2028: 2.8% Decline in 2024, with Market Set to Rebound at an Average Annual Growth Rate of 3.2% from 2025 to 2028

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazilian construction industry is expected to decline by 2.8% in real terms in 2024, owing to the economic challenges of weak investor sentiment, elevated cost of production and rising energy prices, on top of a prolonged high interest rate.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Economics (IBRE) and its unit - the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) (FGV/IBRE), the average National Construction Cost Index - M (INCC-M) rose by 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) in the first two months of 2024. Which was slightly lower growth than that experienced in the first two months of 2023, when the increase was 5.2%. Continued weakness in the residential sector will also weigh on the overall industry's output this year as the market still experiences subdued demand for housing units. According to the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC) and the National Service for Industrial Training (SENAI), the total number of residential units sold in the country fell by 1.4% in 2023.



The Brazilian construction industry is expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 3.2% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investment in industrial, transport, renewable energy, housing, and oil sectors. In December 2023, the government of Brazil launched the National Green Mobility and Innovation Programme (Mover), under which it plans to invest BRL19.3 billion ($3.9 billion). The programme will support the growth of the automotive industry between the period of 2024 to 2028.

Growth will also be supported by the "New Growth Acceleration Program", that was announced in August 2023, under which BRL1.7 trillion ($340.6 billion) will be invested to support the construction of social infrastructure, transportation, energy infrastructure and housing units.



