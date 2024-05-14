SEALQ Quantum Computing and IoT: A Transformative Synergy with Next-Generation Root of Trust IoT

Geneva, Switzerland, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or “Company”), a leader in semiconductor, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology development, today announced that its post-quantum semiconductor solutions are designed to provide a reliable foundation for secure computing and transaction verification in a world threatened by quantum computing capabilities. SEALSQ stands at the forefront of integrating quantum computing and IoT, offering a unique and trusted cybersecurity platform. Its post-quantum chips offer groundbreaking innovative solutions able to ensure the security and integrity of digital interactions and transactions across various industries including fintech, healthcare, automotive, defense, and space research.



The integration of quantum computing and IoT technologies is poised to revolutionize numerous industries by enhancing capabilities that require complex computations, such as optimization and advanced encryption. Quantum algorithms can efficiently process vast IoT data sets, significantly improving decision-making processes and driving advancements across sectors like urban planning, healthcare, and logistics.

“To ensure today’s digital identities and data remains protected into the future, we must implement now security solutions that safeguard against quantum attacks,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO SEALSQ.

Quantum IoT is set to transform the way we live and work:

Smart Cities: By analyzing extensive data sets, quantum IoT can optimize resource allocation and infrastructure development, leading to more efficient urban planning and management. This means smarter traffic systems, improved waste management, and better energy distribution, ultimately creating cities that are more sustainable and livable.

By analyzing extensive data sets, quantum IoT can optimize resource allocation and infrastructure development, leading to more efficient urban planning and management. This means smarter traffic systems, improved waste management, and better energy distribution, ultimately creating cities that are more sustainable and livable. Healthcare: The integration of quantum computing with IoT can revolutionize healthcare by enabling quicker and more accurate analysis of patient data. This leads to faster diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and improved outcomes. Quantum-enhanced IoT devices can monitor patient health in real-time, providing critical data that can save lives.

The integration of quantum computing with IoT can revolutionize healthcare by enabling quicker and more accurate analysis of patient data. This leads to faster diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and improved outcomes. Quantum-enhanced IoT devices can monitor patient health in real-time, providing critical data that can save lives. Logistics: In logistics and supply chain management, quantum IoT can optimize routes and inventory management, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. This means faster delivery times, reduced fuel consumption, and better inventory turnover, which are crucial for businesses operating in a competitive global market.





However, the convergence of quantum computing and IoT also brings significant ethical and security challenges. Quantum computers' ability to break current encryption methods poses a severe threat to data privacy, highlighting the need for robust security measures as these technologies evolve.

SEALSQ (Semiconductors & Quantum) stands at the forefront of integrating quantum computing and IoT, offering a unique and trusted cybersecurity platform. This integration promises a future where systems are more efficient, connected, and intelligent. Despite the current challenges, ongoing research and development in these fields are expected to lead to innovative solutions that will overcome existing limitations. The future of quantum computing and IoT is not just about technological progress but also about responsibly harnessing these advancements for the betterment of society.

Leading the Charge with Post-Quantum Semiconductor Technologies

SEALSQ’s post-quantum semiconductor technologies provide a 'root of trust'—a reliable foundation for secure computing and transaction verification in a world threatened by quantum computing capabilities. By integrating quantum-resistant hardware with upcoming PQC (Post-Quantum Cryptography) standards such as CRYSTALS-Dilithium, CRYSTALS-KYBER, and SPHINCS+, SEALSQ aims to safeguard against quantum attacks while enhancing the performance and trustworthiness of digital transactions.

SEALSQ's post-quantum chips offer several groundbreaking innovations:

Quantum speedup: Leveraging quantum superposition, SEALSQ chips provide unprecedented data processing capabilities, revolutionizing AI training times and inferencing speeds.

Leveraging quantum superposition, SEALSQ chips provide unprecedented data processing capabilities, revolutionizing AI training times and inferencing speeds. Quantum annealing & optimization: These chips utilize quantum annealing to quickly find optimized solutions, which is a game-changer for machine learning applications and other computationally intensive tasks.

These chips utilize quantum annealing to quickly find optimized solutions, which is a game-changer for machine learning applications and other computationally intensive tasks. Quantum machine learning: At the heart of SEALSQ's technology is pioneering quantum machine learning research, which promises to enhance AI performance, speed, and accuracy.

At the heart of SEALSQ's technology is pioneering quantum machine learning research, which promises to enhance AI performance, speed, and accuracy. Post-quantum cryptography: In response to emerging security challenges, SEALSQ chips are built with post-quantum cryptographic methods, offering robust protection against quantum computing threats.

In response to emerging security challenges, SEALSQ chips are built with post-quantum cryptographic methods, offering robust protection against quantum computing threats. Quantum networking & communication: The chips incorporate quantum communication methods, including quantum key distribution, to ensure ultra-secure data transmission.

The chips incorporate quantum communication methods, including quantum key distribution, to ensure ultra-secure data transmission. Quantum-enhanced sensors: Featuring advanced quantum-based sensors, SEALSQ chips provide the semiconductor industry with superior precision in testing and quality control.

The demand for post-quantum semiconductor technologies is rising across various sectors, including fintech, defense, and space research. This growth is further supported by government initiatives and contributions from major market players.

SEALSQ service will bring tools and support to any IoT device manufacturer willing to achieve compliance to the “US Cyber Trust Mark” program by leveraging its expertise in Security by Design. Specifically, IoT devices embedding a VaultIC secure microcontroller hosting a unique trusted identity provided and managed by INeS PKI service would be more likely to achieve compliance with the U.S. government program guidelines.



The “U.S. Cyber Trust Mark” initiative, which is expected to launch in 2024, is spearheaded by the FCC, and will seek public feedback. It aligns with cybersecurity criteria from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and especially NIST IR8425 guidelines emphasizing secure default passwords, data protection, regular software updates, and incident detection.



As part of the program, the Federal Communication Commission (“FCC”) would allow manufacturers of IoT devices or products that meet certain cybersecurity standards to use an FCC-endorsed label known as the “U.S. Cyber Trust Mark.” The FCC will work with various government agencies to promote consumer awareness and encourage retailers to prioritize these certified products. Products with the FCC-endorsed label will feature a QR code linking to detailed security information, promoting transparency and informed purchasing decisions.



To ensure the program’s integrity, regulatory bodies and the Department of Justice will provide oversight and enforcement. The initiative will also focus on consumer-grade routers due to their vulnerability to serious cyber-attacks, with NIST setting specific security standards expected by the end of 2023.



Products fortified by these advanced security measures could soon flaunt the “U.S. Cyber Trust Mark”, a visible pledge of superior cybersecurity, directly influencing consumer preference in an increasingly security-conscious market. This distinctive shield logo, symbolizing resilience against cyber threats, is expected to steer consumers toward smarter purchasing decisions, recognizing and prioritizing their digital safety.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ is at the forefront of technological innovation in digital security and semiconductor technology. With a focus on developing solutions that address the challenges of the post-quantum era, SEALSQ is committed to ensuring the security and integrity of digital interactions and transactions across various industries.

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Press and investor contacts