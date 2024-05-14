Altcat Launches Game-Changing Feature to Dress Influencers in Your Dream Outfit

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altcat ( altcat.ai ), the revolutionary AI-powered social platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of their game-changing new feature, "Outfit Change". This first-of-its-kind service enhances fan interactions with popular social media stars and influencers, including OnlyFans creators, by allowing fans to change the outfits of these influencers' AI Twin’s in images for less than $5 per photo.

Since its debut, Altcat has revolutionized digital engagement for fans by providing AI Twins of popular influencers. These AI Twins enable private, personalized chats 24/7 and offer AI-generated images and video clips that closely mirrors the influencers' own appearance, expressions and speech. The new "Outfit Change" feature extends this innovative approach by offering fans a fun, spontaneous way to see their favorite influencers in various attires, with plans to expand to full customization options in the future.

Altcat has quickly made a significant impact in the digital space, facilitating over 283,091 chats between fans and influencers within just a month of its launch. This remarkable engagement underscores the platform’s capacity to connect fans with their favorite personalities in innovative ways.





"Outfit Change" keeps things exciting by letting fans see influencers in unexpected styles such as bikinis. According to Zenon, founder of Altcat, "We are the first to innovate in this way. The enthusiasm for the feature shows we’re on the right track, and we can’t wait to offer even more options."

To use the “Outfit Change” feature, simply pick an influencer’s photo with the outfit change mark in Altcat’s gallery, click “change outfit”, and let the AI twin do the rest. It’s a fun, new way to engage with stars. This feature highlights Altcat's dedication to providing a secure, forward-thinking, and engaging platform where fans can interact with influencers in unprecedented ways. Users can enjoy this feature after subscribing to their favorite influencer’s AI twin.

Altcat invites all fans to experience this innovative feature, embracing the spontaneity of random outfit changes. For more information, visit altcat.ai .

