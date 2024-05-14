U.S. Managed Care Market Report 2024, with Focus on Medicare, Medicaid and Private Health Insurance

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Managed Care Market (Medicare, Medicaid, and Private Health Insurance): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. health care expenditure is projected for significant growth, with forecasts indicating a potential reach of $6.41 trillion by the year 2028.

This projection is based on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.62% from 2024 to 2028. The segmentation of national health expenditure by source includes managed care, out-of-pocket, investments, and other funds. In 2023, the managed care segment holds the majority share, followed by out-of-pocket, investments, and others.



Managed Care Market Insights



A notable expansion is seen within the US managed care market, which is anticipated to grow to $4.37 trillion by 2028, marking a CAGR of 6.09% over the forecast period. The growth is supported by an increase in global healthcare expenditure, urbanization, an aging population, rising instances of chronic illnesses like cancer, favorable governmental policies, and the escalating adoption of healthcare insurance. The expansion of the managed care market, however, may be hampered by challenges such as a lack of public knowledge and concerns over privacy.



Segment Analysis by Payer



An analysis of the US managed care market by payer reveals that the dominant share in 2023 was held by Private Health Insurance, with Medicare and Medicaid following. A surge in the net cost of health insurance has been identified as a principal factor in the acceleration of spending growth across private health insurance, Medicaid, and Medicare categories.



Impact of COVID-19



The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the necessity for advanced healthcare services, correlating with an increase in healthcare spending. Despite the financial challenges faced by many during the pandemic, the managed care industry has witnessed growth due to a heightened need for healthcare coverage and services during the peak of COVID-19.



Implications for Key Players and Stakeholders



The forecasted upswing in the managed care market illustrates a robust opportunity for a range of stakeholders, including insurance agencies, managed care providers, healthcare providers, end users, investment banks, as well as government bodies and regulatory authorities. These entities will find the market dynamics, characterized by both drivers and challenges, to be of critical importance for strategic planning and decision-making.



Companies Featured

Anthem Inc.

Centene Corporation

Cigna

CVS Health

Molina Healthcare

United Health Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Managed Care

1.2 Features of Managed Care

1.3 Types of Managed Care Plans

1.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Managed Care

1.5 Segments of Managed Care

1.6 Services of Managed Care



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Industry

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Managed Care Market

2.3 Prevalence of COVID-19

2.4 Impact on Healthcare Spending

2.5 Y/Y Growth in Medicaid Enrollment

2.6 Technological Advancements



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 The US Health Expenditure

3.2 The US Health Expenditure Forecast

3.3 The US Health Expenditure by Source of Funds

3.4 The US Managed Care Market by Value

3.5 The US Managed Care Market Forecast by Value

3.6 The US Managed Care Market by Payer

3.6.1 The US Private Health Insurance (PHI) Market by Value

3.6.2 The US Private Health Insurance (PHI) Market Forecast by Value

3.6.3 The US Private Health Insurance (PHI) by Per Enrollee Spending Forecast

3.6.4 The US Private Health Insurance (PHI) by Enrollment Forecast

3.6.5 The US Medicare Market by Value

3.6.6 The US Medicare Market Forecast by Value

3.6.7 The US Medicare by Per Enrollee Spending Forecast

3.6.8 The US Medicare by Enrollment Forecast

3.6.9 The US Medicaid Market by Value

3.6.10 The US Medicaid Market Forecast by Value

3.6.11 The US Medicaid by Per Enrollee Spending Forecast

3.6.12 The US Medicaid by Enrollment Forecast



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.2 Escalating Urban Population

4.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population

4.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases

4.1.5 Favorable Government Initiatives

4.1.6 Growing Adoption of Healthcare Insurance

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Adoption of Cloud Technology

4.2.2 Modernization of Medicaid

4.2.3 Consumerism

4.2.4 Automation of Healthcare Delivery Services

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Lack of Knowledge

4.3.2 Privacy



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Market

5.1.1 Individual Medicare Advantage Market Share- Key Players

5.1.2 Group Medicare Advantage Market Share- Key Players



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bk2c9i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.