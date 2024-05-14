Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Report 2024, with Profiles of Dompe, Oyster Point Pharma, Neuroptica, Recordati Rare Diseases, KALA BIO, ReGenTree, BRIM Biotechnology, Oculis and HLB Therapeutics

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neurotrophic keratitis market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.07% over the forecast period, 2024-2036. The increasing prevalence and incidences of neurotrophic keratitis, upsurge the demand for novel therapies & treatment, advancement in neurotrophic keratitis treatment are the few factors that are driving the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 1.45 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 192.54 million in the year 2023.



The global neurotrophic keratitis market is segmented by treatment type, application, and by region. On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into surgical intervention and drugs. By the end of 2036, the drugs segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 1.06 billion, up from a revenue of nearly USD 138.69 million in the year 2023.

The market for neurotrophic keratitis is defined by a variety of medications created to handle the particular difficulties this illness presents. Bacterial invasion is more likely in situations where the cornea is damaged, such as chronic epithelial abnormalities. Antibiotics aid in the management and prevention of bacterial infections that may worsen the illness which is responsible for the growth of this segment.



On the basis of region, the global neurotrophic keratitis market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. By the end of 2036, it is predicted that the North American market will have the highest revenue of around USD 458.34 million out of all the markets in the other areas. Moreover, in the year 2023, the regional market generated a revenue of nearly USD 60.07 million. To improve therapeutic efficacy and diagnostic accuracy, medical practitioners in the area are taking a multidisciplinary approach, merging their experience in neurology, infectious diseases, and ophthalmology. This cooperative approach facilitates the development of focused treatment methods and adds to a more thorough understanding of neurotrophic keratitis.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global neurotrophic keratitis market that are included in the report are Oyster Point Pharma, Neuroptica, Recordati Rare Diseases, KALA BIO, ReGenTree, BRIM Biotechnology, Bausch + Lomb, Oculis and HLB Therapeutics.





Key Topics Covered:



1. An Introduction to the Research Study

1.1. Preface

1.2. Market Taxonomy

1.3. Definition of the Market and the Segments

1.4. Acronyms and Assumptions



2. The Research Procedure



3. Recommendation by Analyst for C-level Executives



4. An Abstract of the Report



5. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook

5.1. Market Growth Drivers

5.2. Market Growth Deflation

5.3. Market Trends

5.3.1. Manufacturer Based

5.3.2. End-User Based



6. Fundamental Market Prospects

6.1. Strategic Competitive Opportunities

6.2. Geographic Opportunities

6.3. Application Centric Opportunities



7. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



8. Economic Outlook: Japan



9. Recent Trends/ Developments in Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market



10. Technology Transition & Adoption Analysis



11. Industry Value Chain Analysis



12. Industry Risk Analysis



13. Pipeline Analysis



14. Market Unmet Needs Analysis



15. Industry Growth Outlook



16. Global Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Outlook

16.1. Market Overview

16.2. Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.3. Market Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2023-2036

16.4. Year-on-Year (YoY) Growth Trend Analysis

16.5. By Treatment Type

16.5.1. Segmentation by Drugs Market Value USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.5.1.1. Artificial Tears Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.5.1.2. Recombinant Human Nerve Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.5.1.3. Growth Factors Eye Drops Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.5.1.4. Antibiotics Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.5.1.5. Bandage Contact Lens Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.5.1.6. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.5.2. Segmentation by Surgical Intervention Market Value USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.5.2.1. Tarsal Plate Suture Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.5.2.2. Amniotic Membrane Transplant Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.5.2.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.6. By Application

16.6.1. Stage I Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.6.2. Stage II Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.6.3. Stage III Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

16.7. By Geography



17. Cross Analysis of Treatment Type w.r.to. Application (USD Million), 2023-2036



18. North America Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Outlook



19. Europe Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Outlook



20. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Outlook



21. Japan Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Outlook



22. Latin America Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Outlook



23. Middle East & Africa Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Outlook



24. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

24.1. Company Market Share

24.2. Business Profile of Key Enterprises

Dompe

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Neuroptica, Inc.

Recordati Rare Diseases

KALA BIO

ReGenTree, LLC

BRIM Biotechnology, Inc.

Bausch + Lomb Incorporated

Oculis

HLB Therapeutics

