Presto to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST ), one of the largest drive-thru AI and automation technology providers to the restaurant industry, today announced that the Company will release its fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, May 20, 2024, after the financial markets close.

Presto management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

Presto Automation, Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) Telco Registration: You can register for the conference call at https://investor.presto.com/news-events/events

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Presto Investor Relations website, https://investor.presto.com/ . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event on the Presto Investor Relations website.

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (Nasdaq: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions to the restaurant industry. Presto’s solutions are designed to decrease labor costs, improve staff productivity, increase revenue, and enhance the guest experience. Presto offers its AI solution, Presto Voice™, to quick-service restaurants (QSR) and has some of the most recognized restaurant names in the United States.



Contact

Presto Investor Relations

investor@presto.com



Media:

prestopr@icrinc.com



