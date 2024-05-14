Half-year report - RIAS A/S

NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S

Roskilde, May 2024

RIAS A/S

HALF-YEAR REPORT FOR THE PERIOD

1 October 2023 – 31 March 2024





Company Announcement No 8 of 14. May 2024





Management’s Review

The Board of Directors has today adopted the half-year report for the period 1 October 2023 to 31 March 2024.

Highlights of H1:

Operating results:

Revenue amounted to TDKK 136,5, which is a 4.2% decrease compared to the first half of the financial year 2022/23. The decrease is partly due to the long winter and challenging markets with high interest rates and low activity level.



The development in the Industry Division reflects that the demand has been declining in both the domestic market and the export sector for semi-finished products. The development covers great variations within the demand from different industries where i.a. product areas in the Viscom sector have been declining. The processing area is developing as planned.



The revenue of the Building & Construction Division is in line with the budget and above the same period in 2022/23.



Capacity costs have increased compared to the most recent financial year. This is due to reorganizations and investments in more IT security. Salaries have been under pressure due to a combination of less people available in the market and expectations to have the inflation covered. Investments have continued in strategic development areas such as the processing area and the export. This is to strengthen the development going forward. Investments in the Green transition has also been carried out and in Q2 the solar panels contribute to the reduction of Co2 emission. Replacement of diesel driven cars to electric cars are still in focus and proceeding as planned with additional charging stations installed as well.



Sales and financial performance for the first half of the financial year 2023/24 are below expectations but the beginning of second half of 2023/24 has shown higher sales and better financial performance,

Karsten Due, CEO, comments as follows on the half-year financial Statements 2023/24:

Reflecting on a challenging first half-year: The first half-year has been marked by challenges, where we met our budget targets in Q1 but faced challenges in Q2. The long winter period and the early occurrence of Easter in 2024 have posed challenges to our revenue and earnings in Q2, contributing to our inability to meet our budget for the first half of 2024.



Positive signs in April: Despite the challenges in the second quarter, we are pleased to report that we have observed very positive signs in the month of April. We note with satisfaction that we already see a significant recovery of the losses from the second quarter, especially in terms of revenue.



Delivery challenges due to lack of raw materials and geopolitical uncertainty: Additionally, we have observed a trend of insufficient raw materials, leading to delivery challenges in semifinished materials. This development has added complexity to our business, but we remain vigilant in addressing these issues to ensure minimal disruption to our delivery performance. It's also important to note the geopolitical uncertainty prevailing in the global landscape, particularly concerning the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. These conflicts pose potential risks to our supply chains and market stability, and we are closely monitoring the situation to mitigate any adverse effects on our operations.

Outlook for H2 2023/24:

Based on the development in H1 and taking the development mentioned above into consideration for H2, the board of directors keep the expectations of an adjusted EBIT result for the financial year 2023/24 in the range of DKK 16-18 million as announced in the annual report 2022/23.

Roskilde, 14 May 2024

Karsten Due

CEO

Financial Highlights

1/10-2023- 1/10-2022- 1/10-2022-

Income statement (DKK million) 31/3-2024 31/3-2023 30/9-2023

Revenue 136.5 142.5 313.1

Cost of sales 92.3 95.5 209.6

Gross profit 44.2 47.0 103.5

Capacity costs 43.2 42.1 86.6

Profit/loss before special items 1.0 4.9 16.9

Special items 0 0 0

Profit/loss before financial income 1.0 4.9 16.9

Financial items net 0 0.5 -0.9

Profit/loss before tax 1.0 4.4 16.0

Tax on profit/loss for the period 0.2 0.9 3,5

Net profit/loss for the period 0.8 3.5 12.5

Balance sheet, end of period (DKK million)

Non-current assets 117.3 121.7 122.5

Current assets 115.6 114.8 131.9

Assets 232.9 236.5 252.4

Equity 179.5 178.2 187.2

Deferred tax 9.8 9.5 9.8

Non-current liabilities 3.2 6.1 4.2

Current liabilities 40.4 42.7 51.2

Liabilities and equity 232.9 236.5 252.4

Cash flows (DKK million)

Cash flows from operating activities -5.6 10.3 26.9

Cash flows from investing activities -0.9 -2.6 -4.9

Cash flows from financing activities -11.4 -14.3 -16.1

Total cash flows -17.9 -6.6 5.9

Average number of full-time employees 105 105 104

Financial ratios:

Accounting ratios:

Gross margin 32% 33% 33%

Profit margin before special items 1% 3% 5%

Profit margin 1% 3% 5%

Solvency ratio, end of period 77% 76% 74%

Share ratios:

Profit per DKK 100 share 3,33 14.93 37

Equity value per DKK 100 share, end of period 778 772 812

Market price per DKK 100 share, end of period 660 635 670

The rations have been calculated in accordance with the definitions below. Profit per share which have been calculated in accordance with IAS 33.

Definitions of financial ratios:

Gross margin is calculated as gross profit in % of revenue.

Profit margin before special items is calculated as profit/loss before special items in % of revenue.

Profit margin is calculated as profit/loss before financials and tax in % of revenue.

Book value per DKK 100 share is calculated as equity end of period divided by 1/100 of the share capital.

Profit per DKK 100 share are calculated as profit/loss for the period divided by 1/100 of the share capital after deduction of the Company’s holding of own shares end of period.

Solvency ratio is calculated as equity end of period in % of balance sheet total end of period.

Shareholder information

Share capital:

The Company’s share capital, DKK 23,063k, is distributed on DKK 3,125k A shares and DKK 19,938k B shares.

A shares, which are non-negotiable instruments, carry 10 votes per DKK 100 share, see article 11 of the Articles of Association. B shares, which are negotiable instruments, carry 1 vote per DKK 100 share, see article 11 of the Articles of Association.

The B-shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board do not hold any shares in RIAS A/S.

Contact, Investor Relations:

For more information concerning investor relations and the share market, please contact:

Karsten Due, CEO

Tel: +45 46 77 00 00

E-mail: KAD@rias.dk

Management’s Statement

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today considered and adopted the Half-year Report of RIAS A/S for the period 1 October 2023 – 31 March 2024.

The Half-year Report, which has not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s auditor, is prepared in accordance with IAS 34 ”Interim Financial Reporting” as adopted by the EU as well as Danish disclosure requirements for listed companies.

In our opinion, the Half-year Report gives a true and fair view of the financial position at 31 March 2024 of the Company and of the results of the Company’s operations and cash flows for the period 1 October 2023 – 31 March 2024.

Moreover, in our opinion, Management’s Review gives a true and fair view of the development in the Company’s activities and finances, the results for the period and the Company’s financial position as a whole as well as a description of the most significant risks and elements of uncertainty to which the Company is exposed.

Roskilde, 14 May 2024

Executive Board:

Karsten Due Dannie Michaelsen

CEO CFO

Board of Directors:

Astrid Meicherczyk Peter Sørensen

Chairman Vice-chairman



Nicolas Neuwirth Dieter Wetzel

June Svendsen Jette Duus





Statement of Comprehensive Income

1/10 2023- 1/10 2022- 1/10 2022- Amounts in DKK ’000 Note 31/3 2024 31/3 2023 30/9 2023 Revenue 3 136.517 142.550 313.114 Cost of sales -92.347 -95.472 -209.621 Gross profit 44.170 47.078 103.523 Distribution expenses -38.403 -36.108 -73.644 Administrative expenses -4.798 -5.964 -12.946



Profit/loss before financial income and expenses 969 4.934 16.933 Financial income 692 113 313 Financial expenses -675 -632 -1.252 Profit/loss before tax 986 4.415 15.994 Tax on profit/loss for the period -217 -971 -3.487 Net profit/loss for the period 769 3.444 12.507 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 Comprehensive income for the period 769 3.444 12.507



Earnings per share:

Earnings per share 3,33 14.93 54.20 Earnings per share, diluted 3,33 14.93 54.20





Balance Sheet

Amounts in DKK ’000 Note 31/3 2024 31/3 2023 30/9 2023 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 4 53.124 53.274 53.197 Property, plant and equipment 5 56.793 58.281 58.693 Right on use assets 6 7.417 10.114 8.570 Total non-current assets 117.334 121.669 120.460 Current assets Inventories 7 33.023 33.429 28.388 Receivables 8 54.431 49.423 58.130 Prepayments 5.195 4.241 4.720 Cash at bank and in hand 22.387 27.751 40.714 Corporation tax 572 0 0 Total current assets 115.608 114.884 131.952 Total assets 232.942 236.513 252.412 Liabilities and equity Equity 179.452 178.153 187.216 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax 9.789 9.464 9.789 Lease liabilities 3.227 6.143 4.238 Total non-current liabilities 13.016 15.607 14.027 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 5.077 4.317 4.658 Trade payables and other 9

Payables 35.397 37.817 43.733 Corporation tax 0 619 2.778 Total current liabilities 40.474 42.753 51.169 Total liabilities 53.490 58.360 65.196 Total liabilities and equity 232.942 236.513 252.412

Other notes, see pages 13 - 16

Statement of Changes in Equity

1 October 2023 – 31 March 2024 Share capital Revaluation reserve Retained earnings Proposed dividend Total Equity at 1 October 2023 23.063 1.898 153.722 8.533 187.216 Comprehensive income for the

Period 0 0 769 0 769 Dividend paid 0 0 0 -8.533 -8.533 Equity at 31 March 2024 23.063 1.898 154.492 0 179.452 1 October 2022 – 31 March 2023 Share capital Revaluation reserve Retained earnings Proposed dividend Total Equity at 1 October 2022 23.063 1.898 149.748 11.532 186.241 Comprehensive income for the

Period 0 0 3.444 0 3.444 Dividend paid 0 0 0 -11.532 -11.532 Equity at 31 March 2023 23.063 1.898 153.192 0 178.153

Cash Flow Statement

1/10 2023 - 1/10 2022 - Amounts in DKK ’000 31/3 2024 31/3 2023 Net profit/loss for the period 987 4.417 Adjustment for non-cash operating items etc: Tax on profit/loss for the period 217 917 Depreciation and amortisation 4.411 4.440 Profit or loss on sale of property, plant and equipment and financial assets 0 -40 Financial income -692 -104 Financial expenses 675 622 Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital 5.598 10.306 Adjustment for changes in working capital: Changes in inventories -4.634 -9.224 Changes in receivables (and prepayments) 3.224 18.784 Changes in trade payables and other payables -6.874 -5.571 Cash flows before financial income and expenses and tax -2.686 14.295 Financial income, paid 563 113 Financial expenses, paid -153 -279 Corporation tax paid -3.350 -3.863 Cash flows from operating activities -5.626 10.266 Purchase of intangible assets 0 0 Purchase of property, plant and equipment -876 -2.561 Sale of property, plant and equipment 0 0 Cash flows from investing activities -876 -2.561 Payments on lease liability -2.899 -2.849 Dividend paid -8.533 -11.532 Cash flows from financing activities -11.432 -14.381 Cash flows for the period -17.934 -6.676 Currency regulation cash -393 -352 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 October 40.714 34.779 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 22.387 27.751





Notes

Note 1. Accounting policies

The Interim Report is presented in accordance with IAS 34, Presentation of Interim Reports, as adopted by the EU and Danish disclosure requirements relating to listed companies.

The accounting policies remain unchanged from those applied in the Annual Report for 2022/23. The Annual Report for 2022/23 contains the full description and can therefore be found there.

Note 2. Accounting estimates and judgements

The preparation of the half-year Report requires Management to make accounting estimates that affect the application of the accounting policies as well as the recognition of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from such estimates.

When preparing the half-year Report, the most material estimates made by Management in connection with the application of the accounting policies and the most material uncertainty in this respect are the same as in connection with the preparation of the Financial Statements for 2022/23, to which reference is made.

Note 3. Revenue









Note 5. – Property, plant and equipment















Land and buildings











Plant and machinery Fixtures and fittings, tools and equipment















Total Cost at 1 October 2023 66.382 37.953 22.158 126.493 Additions for the period 0 876 0 876 Disposals for the period 0 0 0 0 Cost at 31 March 2024 66.382 38.829 22.158 127.369 Depreciation at 1 October 2023 -27.453 -21.935 -19.283 -68.671 Depreciation for the period -193 -1.366 -346 -1.905 Reversed depreciation on disposals for the period 0 0 0 0 Depreciation at 31 March 2024 -27.646 -23.301 -19.629 -70.576 Carrying amount at 31 March 2024 38.736 15.528 2.529 56.793 Cost at 1 October 2022 66.382 34.034 22.033 122.449 Additions for the period 0 2.476 85 2.561 Disposals for the period 0 0 0 0 Cost at 31 March 2023 66.382 36.510 22.118 125.010 Depreciation at 1 October 2022 -27.069 -19.235 -18.478 -64.874 Depreciation for the period -193 -1.261 -403 -1.857 Reversed depreciation on disposals for the period 0 0 0 0 Depreciation at 31 March 2023 -27.262 -20.586 -18.881 -66.729 Carrying amount at 31 March 2023 39.120 15.924 3.237 58.281

Note 6. Right on use assets









Land & buildings Other fixtures and fittings tools and equipment Total Cost at 1 October 2023 18.789 5.422 24.211 Additions for the period 0 1.281 1.281 Disposals for the period 0 0 0 Cost at 31 March 2024 18.789 6.703 25.492 Depreciation at 1 October 2023 -12.336 -3.305 -15.641 Depreciation for the period -1.629 -805 -2.434 Disposals of depreciations 0 0 0 Depreciations at 31 March 2024 -13.965 -4.110 -18.075 Cost at 31 March 2024 4.824 2.593 7.417

Note 6. Right on use assets continued









Land & buildings Other fixtures and fittings tools and equipment Total Cost at 1 October 2022 18.283 5.763 24.046 Additions for the period 0 1.044 1.044 Disposals for the period 0 0 0 Cost at 31 March 2023 18.283 6.807 25.090 Depreciation at 1 October 2022 -9.334 -2.903 -12.237 Depreciation for the period -1.624 -1.115 -2.739 Disposals of depreciations 0 0 0 Depreciations at 31 March 2023 -109.58 -4.018 -14.976 Cost at 31 March 2023 7.325 2.789 10.114





Note 7. Inventories







31/3 2024 31/3 2023 Inventories are specified as follows: Goods for resale 35.588 36.408 Write-down at 1 October -2.565 -2.979 Write-downs for the period 0 0 Write-down at 31 March -2.565 -2.979 33.023 33.429





Note 8. Receivables







31/3 2024 31/3 2023 Trade receivables 53.101 47.650 Receivables from group enterprises 88 193 Other receivables



1.242

0 1.580

0 54.431 49.423 Write-down for bad debts is specified as follows: Write-down at 1 October -1.523 -1.447 Write-downs for the period 784 80 Write-down at 31 March -739 -1.367





Note 9. Trade payables and other payables







31/3 2024 31/3 2023 Trade payables 19.122 18.332 Payables to group enterprises 237 362 Accrued VAT 4.956 5.251 Holiday pay accrual 1.777 1.416 Other payables 9.305 12.456 35.397 37.817

Note 10. Contingencies and other financial commitments

Since the issue of the Financial Statements 2023/24, there have been no significant changes that have not been disclosed in this Half-year Report.

Note 11. Subsequent events

After the Half-year Report balance sheet date, no significant events have occurred that have not been incorporated and sufficiently disclosed in this Half-year Report.

Attachment