Half-year report - RIAS A/S

Roskilde, May 2024
RIAS A/S
HALF-YEAR REPORT FOR THE PERIOD
1 October 2023 – 31 March 2024
CVR 44 06 51 18
Company Announcement No 8 of 14. May 2024
Management’s Review
The Board of Directors has today adopted the half-year report for the period 1 October 2023 to 31 March 2024.
Highlights of H1:
Operating results:
- Revenue amounted to TDKK 136,5, which is a 4.2% decrease compared to the first half of the financial year 2022/23. The decrease is partly due to the long winter and challenging markets with high interest rates and low activity level.
- The development in the Industry Division reflects that the demand has been declining in both the domestic market and the export sector for semi-finished products. The development covers great variations within the demand from different industries where i.a. product areas in the Viscom sector have been declining. The processing area is developing as planned.
- The revenue of the Building & Construction Division is in line with the budget and above the same period in 2022/23.
- Capacity costs have increased compared to the most recent financial year. This is due to reorganizations and investments in more IT security. Salaries have been under pressure due to a combination of less people available in the market and expectations to have the inflation covered. Investments have continued in strategic development areas such as the processing area and the export. This is to strengthen the development going forward. Investments in the Green transition has also been carried out and in Q2 the solar panels contribute to the reduction of Co2 emission. Replacement of diesel driven cars to electric cars are still in focus and proceeding as planned with additional charging stations installed as well.
- Sales and financial performance for the first half of the financial year 2023/24 are below expectations but the beginning of second half of 2023/24 has shown higher sales and better financial performance,
Karsten Due, CEO, comments as follows on the half-year financial Statements 2023/24:
- Reflecting on a challenging first half-year: The first half-year has been marked by challenges, where we met our budget targets in Q1 but faced challenges in Q2. The long winter period and the early occurrence of Easter in 2024 have posed challenges to our revenue and earnings in Q2, contributing to our inability to meet our budget for the first half of 2024.
- Positive signs in April: Despite the challenges in the second quarter, we are pleased to report that we have observed very positive signs in the month of April. We note with satisfaction that we already see a significant recovery of the losses from the second quarter, especially in terms of revenue.
- Delivery challenges due to lack of raw materials and geopolitical uncertainty: Additionally, we have observed a trend of insufficient raw materials, leading to delivery challenges in semifinished materials. This development has added complexity to our business, but we remain vigilant in addressing these issues to ensure minimal disruption to our delivery performance. It's also important to note the geopolitical uncertainty prevailing in the global landscape, particularly concerning the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. These conflicts pose potential risks to our supply chains and market stability, and we are closely monitoring the situation to mitigate any adverse effects on our operations.
Outlook for H2 2023/24:
Based on the development in H1 and taking the development mentioned above into consideration for H2, the board of directors keep the expectations of an adjusted EBIT result for the financial year 2023/24 in the range of DKK 16-18 million as announced in the annual report 2022/23.
Roskilde, 14 May 2024
Karsten Due
CEO
Financial Highlights
1/10-2023- 1/10-2022- 1/10-2022-
Income statement (DKK million) 31/3-2024 31/3-2023 30/9-2023
Revenue 136.5 142.5 313.1
Cost of sales 92.3 95.5 209.6
Gross profit 44.2 47.0 103.5
Capacity costs 43.2 42.1 86.6
Profit/loss before special items 1.0 4.9 16.9
Special items 0 0 0
Profit/loss before financial income 1.0 4.9 16.9
Financial items net 0 0.5 -0.9
Profit/loss before tax 1.0 4.4 16.0
Tax on profit/loss for the period 0.2 0.9 3,5
Net profit/loss for the period 0.8 3.5 12.5
Balance sheet, end of period (DKK million)
Non-current assets 117.3 121.7 122.5
Current assets 115.6 114.8 131.9
Assets 232.9 236.5 252.4
Equity 179.5 178.2 187.2
Deferred tax 9.8 9.5 9.8
Non-current liabilities 3.2 6.1 4.2
Current liabilities 40.4 42.7 51.2
Liabilities and equity 232.9 236.5 252.4
Cash flows (DKK million)
Cash flows from operating activities -5.6 10.3 26.9
Cash flows from investing activities -0.9 -2.6 -4.9
Cash flows from financing activities -11.4 -14.3 -16.1
Total cash flows -17.9 -6.6 5.9
Average number of full-time employees 105 105 104
Financial ratios:
Accounting ratios:
Gross margin 32% 33% 33%
Profit margin before special items 1% 3% 5%
Profit margin 1% 3% 5%
Solvency ratio, end of period 77% 76% 74%
Share ratios:
Profit per DKK 100 share 3,33 14.93 37
Equity value per DKK 100 share, end of period 778 772 812
Market price per DKK 100 share, end of period 660 635 670
The rations have been calculated in accordance with the definitions below. Profit per share which have been calculated in accordance with IAS 33.
Definitions of financial ratios:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gross margin is calculated as gross profit in % of revenue.
Profit margin before special items is calculated as profit/loss before special items in % of revenue.
Profit margin is calculated as profit/loss before financials and tax in % of revenue.
Book value per DKK 100 share is calculated as equity end of period divided by 1/100 of the share capital.
Profit per DKK 100 share are calculated as profit/loss for the period divided by 1/100 of the share capital after deduction of the Company’s holding of own shares end of period.
Solvency ratio is calculated as equity end of period in % of balance sheet total end of period.
Shareholder information
Share capital:
The Company’s share capital, DKK 23,063k, is distributed on DKK 3,125k A shares and DKK 19,938k B shares.
A shares, which are non-negotiable instruments, carry 10 votes per DKK 100 share, see article 11 of the Articles of Association. B shares, which are negotiable instruments, carry 1 vote per DKK 100 share, see article 11 of the Articles of Association.
The B-shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S.
The Board of Directors and the Executive Board do not hold any shares in RIAS A/S.
Contact, Investor Relations:
For more information concerning investor relations and the share market, please contact:
Karsten Due, CEO
Tel: +45 46 77 00 00
E-mail: KAD@rias.dk
Management’s Statement
The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today considered and adopted the Half-year Report of RIAS A/S for the period 1 October 2023 – 31 March 2024.
The Half-year Report, which has not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s auditor, is prepared in accordance with IAS 34 ”Interim Financial Reporting” as adopted by the EU as well as Danish disclosure requirements for listed companies.
In our opinion, the Half-year Report gives a true and fair view of the financial position at 31 March 2024 of the Company and of the results of the Company’s operations and cash flows for the period 1 October 2023 – 31 March 2024.
Moreover, in our opinion, Management’s Review gives a true and fair view of the development in the Company’s activities and finances, the results for the period and the Company’s financial position as a whole as well as a description of the most significant risks and elements of uncertainty to which the Company is exposed.
Roskilde, 14 May 2024
Executive Board:
Karsten Due Dannie Michaelsen
CEO CFO
Board of Directors:
Astrid Meicherczyk Peter Sørensen
Chairman Vice-chairman
Nicolas Neuwirth Dieter Wetzel
June Svendsen Jette Duus
Statement of Comprehensive Income
|1/10 2023-
|1/10 2022-
|1/10 2022-
|Amounts in DKK ’000
|Note
|31/3 2024
|31/3 2023
|30/9 2023
|Revenue
|3
|136.517
|142.550
|313.114
|Cost of sales
|-92.347
|-95.472
|-209.621
|Gross profit
|44.170
|47.078
|103.523
|Distribution expenses
|-38.403
|-36.108
|-73.644
|Administrative expenses
|-4.798
|-5.964
|-12.946
|
Profit/loss before financial income and expenses
|969
|4.934
|16.933
|Financial income
|692
|113
|313
|Financial expenses
|-675
|-632
|-1.252
|Profit/loss before tax
|986
|4.415
|15.994
|Tax on profit/loss for the period
|-217
|-971
|-3.487
|Net profit/loss for the period
|769
|3.444
|12.507
|Other comprehensive income
|0
|0
|0
|Comprehensive income for the period
|769
|3.444
|12.507
|
|Earnings per share:
Earnings per share
|3,33
|14.93
|54.20
|Earnings per share, diluted
|3,33
|14.93
|54.20
Balance Sheet
|Amounts in DKK ’000
|Note
|31/3 2024
|31/3 2023
|30/9 2023
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|4
|53.124
|53.274
|53.197
|Property, plant and equipment
|5
|56.793
|58.281
|58.693
|Right on use assets
|6
|7.417
|10.114
|8.570
|Total non-current assets
|117.334
|121.669
|120.460
|Current assets
|Inventories
|7
|33.023
|33.429
|28.388
|Receivables
|8
|54.431
|49.423
|58.130
|Prepayments
|5.195
|4.241
|4.720
|Cash at bank and in hand
|22.387
|27.751
|40.714
|Corporation tax
|572
|0
|0
|Total current assets
|115.608
|114.884
|131.952
|Total assets
|232.942
|236.513
|252.412
|Liabilities and equity
|Equity
|179.452
|178.153
|187.216
|Liabilities
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred tax
|9.789
|9.464
|9.789
|Lease liabilities
|3.227
|6.143
|4.238
|Total non-current liabilities
|13.016
|15.607
|14.027
|Current liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|5.077
|4.317
|4.658
|Trade payables and other 9
Payables
|35.397
|37.817
|43.733
|Corporation tax
|0
|619
|2.778
|Total current liabilities
|40.474
|42.753
|51.169
|Total liabilities
|53.490
|58.360
|65.196
|Total liabilities and equity
|232.942
|236.513
|252.412
Statement of Changes in Equity
|1 October 2023 – 31 March 2024
|Share capital
|Revaluation reserve
|Retained earnings
|Proposed dividend
|Total
|Equity at 1 October 2023
|23.063
|1.898
|153.722
|8.533
|187.216
|Comprehensive income for the
Period
|0
|0
|769
|0
|769
|Dividend paid
|0
|0
|0
|-8.533
|-8.533
|Equity at 31 March 2024
|23.063
|1.898
|154.492
|0
|179.452
|1 October 2022 – 31 March 2023
|Share capital
|Revaluation reserve
|Retained earnings
|Proposed dividend
|Total
|Equity at 1 October 2022
|23.063
|1.898
|149.748
|11.532
|186.241
|Comprehensive income for the
Period
|0
|0
|3.444
|0
|3.444
|Dividend paid
|0
|0
|0
|-11.532
|-11.532
|Equity at 31 March 2023
|23.063
|1.898
|153.192
|0
|178.153
Cash Flow Statement
|1/10 2023 -
|1/10 2022 -
|Amounts in DKK ’000
|31/3 2024
|31/3 2023
|Net profit/loss for the period
|987
|4.417
|Adjustment for non-cash operating items etc:
|Tax on profit/loss for the period
|217
|917
|Depreciation and amortisation
|4.411
|4.440
|Profit or loss on sale of property, plant and equipment and financial assets
|0
|-40
|Financial income
|-692
|-104
|Financial expenses
|675
|622
|Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital
|5.598
|10.306
|Adjustment for changes in working capital:
|Changes in inventories
|-4.634
|-9.224
|Changes in receivables (and prepayments)
|3.224
|18.784
|Changes in trade payables and other payables
|-6.874
|-5.571
|Cash flows before financial income and expenses and tax
|-2.686
|14.295
|Financial income, paid
|563
|113
|Financial expenses, paid
|-153
|-279
|Corporation tax paid
|-3.350
|-3.863
|Cash flows from operating activities
|-5.626
|10.266
|Purchase of intangible assets
|0
|0
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|-876
|-2.561
|Sale of property, plant and equipment
|0
|0
|Cash flows from investing activities
|-876
|-2.561
|Payments on lease liability
|-2.899
|-2.849
|Dividend paid
|-8.533
|-11.532
|Cash flows from financing activities
|-11.432
|-14.381
|Cash flows for the period
|-17.934
|-6.676
|Currency regulation cash
|-393
|-352
|Cash and cash equivalents at 1 October
|40.714
|34.779
|Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March
|22.387
|27.751
Notes
Note 1. Accounting policies
The Interim Report is presented in accordance with IAS 34, Presentation of Interim Reports, as adopted by the EU and Danish disclosure requirements relating to listed companies.
The accounting policies remain unchanged from those applied in the Annual Report for 2022/23. The Annual Report for 2022/23 contains the full description and can therefore be found there.
Note 2. Accounting estimates and judgements
The preparation of the half-year Report requires Management to make accounting estimates that affect the application of the accounting policies as well as the recognition of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from such estimates.
When preparing the half-year Report, the most material estimates made by Management in connection with the application of the accounting policies and the most material uncertainty in this respect are the same as in connection with the preparation of the Financial Statements for 2022/23, to which reference is made.
Note 3. Revenue
|Note 5. – Property, plant and equipment
|
Land and buildings
|
Plant and machinery
|Fixtures and fittings, tools and equipment
|
Total
|Cost at 1 October 2023
|66.382
|37.953
|22.158
|126.493
|Additions for the period
|0
|876
|0
|876
|Disposals for the period
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cost at 31 March 2024
|66.382
|38.829
|22.158
|127.369
|Depreciation at 1 October 2023
|-27.453
|-21.935
|-19.283
|-68.671
|Depreciation for the period
|-193
|-1.366
|-346
|-1.905
|Reversed depreciation on disposals for the period
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Depreciation at 31 March 2024
|-27.646
|-23.301
|-19.629
|-70.576
|Carrying amount at 31 March 2024
|38.736
|15.528
|2.529
|56.793
|Cost at 1 October 2022
|66.382
|34.034
|22.033
|122.449
|Additions for the period
|0
|2.476
|85
|2.561
|Disposals for the period
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cost at 31 March 2023
|66.382
|36.510
|22.118
|125.010
|Depreciation at 1 October 2022
|-27.069
|-19.235
|-18.478
|-64.874
|Depreciation for the period
|-193
|-1.261
|-403
|-1.857
|Reversed depreciation on disposals for the period
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Depreciation at 31 March 2023
|-27.262
|-20.586
|-18.881
|-66.729
|Carrying amount at 31 March 2023
|39.120
|15.924
|3.237
|58.281
Note 6. Right on use assets
|
|Land & buildings
|Other fixtures and fittings tools and equipment
|Total
|Cost at 1 October 2023
|18.789
|5.422
|24.211
|Additions for the period
|0
|1.281
|1.281
|Disposals for the period
|0
|0
|0
|Cost at 31 March 2024
|18.789
|6.703
|25.492
|Depreciation at 1 October 2023
|-12.336
|-3.305
|-15.641
|Depreciation for the period
|-1.629
|-805
|-2.434
|Disposals of depreciations
|0
|0
|0
|Depreciations at 31 March 2024
|-13.965
|-4.110
|-18.075
|Cost at 31 March 2024
|4.824
|2.593
|7.417
Note 6. Right on use assets continued
|
|Land & buildings
|Other fixtures and fittings tools and equipment
|Total
|Cost at 1 October 2022
|18.283
|5.763
|24.046
|Additions for the period
|0
|1.044
|1.044
|Disposals for the period
|0
|0
|0
|Cost at 31 March 2023
|18.283
|6.807
|25.090
|Depreciation at 1 October 2022
|-9.334
|-2.903
|-12.237
|Depreciation for the period
|-1.624
|-1.115
|-2.739
|Disposals of depreciations
|0
|0
|0
|Depreciations at 31 March 2023
|-109.58
|-4.018
|-14.976
|Cost at 31 March 2023
|7.325
|2.789
|10.114
|Note 7. Inventories
|31/3 2024
|31/3 2023
|Inventories are specified as follows:
|Goods for resale
|35.588
|36.408
|Write-down at 1 October
|-2.565
|-2.979
|Write-downs for the period
|0
|0
|Write-down at 31 March
|-2.565
|-2.979
|33.023
|33.429
|Note 8. Receivables
|31/3 2024
|31/3 2023
|Trade receivables
|53.101
|47.650
|Receivables from group enterprises
|88
|193
|Other receivables
|1.242
0
|1.580
0
|54.431
|49.423
|Write-down for bad debts is specified as follows:
|Write-down at 1 October
|-1.523
|-1.447
|Write-downs for the period
|784
|80
|Write-down at 31 March
|-739
|-1.367
|Note 9. Trade payables and other payables
|31/3 2024
|31/3 2023
|Trade payables
|19.122
|18.332
|Payables to group enterprises
|237
|362
|Accrued VAT
|4.956
|5.251
|Holiday pay accrual
|1.777
|1.416
|Other payables
|9.305
|12.456
|35.397
|37.817
Note 10. Contingencies and other financial commitments
Since the issue of the Financial Statements 2023/24, there have been no significant changes that have not been disclosed in this Half-year Report.
Note 11. Subsequent events
After the Half-year Report balance sheet date, no significant events have occurred that have not been incorporated and sufficiently disclosed in this Half-year Report.
