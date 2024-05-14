BlueCat partners with Pacific Tech to expand distribution in APAC

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat Networks, a leading provider of core services for network infrastructure management, announced a major agreement with Pacific Tech, a value-added distributor in Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. This strategic partnership will help businesses and organizations in the region modernize the core network services that enable users, devices, systems, and services to discover and connect to each other.



“Our industry-recognized solutions provide the flexibility and control that can transform networks into an advantage instead of a chokepoint,” said Jason Jackson, BlueCat’s Vice President of International Sales. “Partnering with Pacific Tech allows us to reach a broader group of businesses and organizations seeking to meet rising user demands, support transformation initiatives, and unlock new lines of revenue.”

Network management has become more complex as the appetite for change increases but core infrastructure services like DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (collectively known as DDI) remain unchanged. Transformation initiatives like remote work, multicloud adoption, SASE, and SD-WAN only add to the complexity. BlueCat’s portfolio drives the improved performance, reliability, and security required to build and maintain complex, multicloud networks.

Network modernization starts with consolidated and automated DDI management to streamline these core services, and BlueCat offers both mid-market and enterprise solutions. Additional offerings in BlueCat’s portfolio allow businesses and organizations to enhance DNS security, multicloud management, network automation and integrations, as well as network observability and health.

“BlueCat’s portfolio of core services for accelerated network modernization brings new innovation and capabilities to the region and addresses a growing need,” said Andy Woo, managing director of Pacific Tech. “We look forward to sharing those benefits and BlueCat’s reputation for customer success with our customers and prospects.”

About BlueCat

BlueCat provides core services and solutions that help our customers and their teams deliver change-ready networks. With BlueCat, organizations can build reliable, secure, and agile mission-critical networks that can support transformation initiatives such as cloud adoption and automation. BlueCat’s growing portfolio includes services and solutions for automated and unified DDI management, network security, multicloud management, and network observability and health. BlueCat’s DDI management platform was recognized as a market leader and outperformer in GigaOm’s 2022 and 2023 Radar reports. The company is headquartered in Toronto and New York and has additional offices in Germany, Iceland, Japan, Singapore, Serbia, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at bluecat.com.

About Pacific Tech

Pacific Tech is a Value-Added Distributor, providing cyber security, data protection, managed security services and IoT security solutions to various market verticals in the APAC region. We have direct business coverage in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar and rest of APAC with thousands of partners supporting us, deploying our solutions across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and America.

Pacific Tech is also an award-winning distributor in ASEAN and APAC for most of the vendors which we distribute. We have won awards such as Sophos and Fortinet’s top distributor for Singapore since we started distributing their products as well as ASEAN and APAC Distributor Partner of the Year Award. We have also won Fortinet’s Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) of the Year 2014 since we started our MSSP business.

