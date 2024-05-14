Jabra Enhance launches its smallest over-the-counter hearing aid yet with future-ready connectivity

New Jabra Enhance Select 500 features a “micro” design that is 25% smaller than standard receiver-in-ear hearing aids

The hearing aids support Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) Audio streaming for calls, music, & media and are ready for the future with Auracast™ broadcast audio for direct audio transmissions in equipped concert venues, event spaces, and transit centers

LOWELL, Mass., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra Enhance , a leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing care space, today launches Jabra Enhance Select 500, its smallest, most advanced hearing aid yet. The Enhance Select 500 is the new flagship model in Jabra Enhance’s lineup of over-the-counter hearing aids. It delivers the latest in hearing technology with SoundScape™ for next-level listening and advanced Bluetooth features including Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast™ for future-ready connectivity.

The Enhance Select 500 features a “Micro RIE (receiver-in-ear)” design that is 25% smaller than standard receiver-in-ear hearing aids and 15% smaller than its predecessor, Jabra Enhance Select 300. Their ergonomic shape makes them as comfortable as they are small, and their low center of gravity prevents unwanted movement on the go.

The hearing aids are designed to emulate the natural hearing process as closely as possible with SoundScape proprietary speech clarity technology. SoundScape prioritizes speech and reduces background noise, for more natural, immersive sound in one-on-one conversations, even in the most complex listening situations. The Enhance Select 500 also offers an added layer of uniquely tailored programming for difficult listening situations like restaurants, one-on-one conversations, and loud environments.

The Enhance Select 500 is complete with key features for convenience, including hands-free phone calls when using a compatible Apple or Android device. With TapControl, users can answer calls by double-tapping their ear or hearing aid. The Jabra Enhance Select app makes it easy to adjust your own settings such as modifying bass and treble settings or choosing environment programs to better suit your situation. A single charge powers the Enhance Select 500 for a full day. For on-the-go power, the included charging case holds up to three full charges before having to be plugged in to recharge.

Bluetooth LE Audio is the new standard in connectivity that improves audio quality, battery life, and enables more stable connections. The hearing aids support Bluetooth LE Audio streaming for calls, music and media when using a compatible Apple or Android device. The Enhance Select 500 is also ready for the future with Bluetooth Auracast. Many concert venues, event spaces, and transit stations are expected to offer support for live broadcast audio transmission to an unlimited number of Auracast devices. With Auracast capability built-in, the Enhance Select 500 will support these direct audio transmissions*.

“Jabra Enhance Select 500 was designed to enable more people to reach their full hearing potential – now and in the future,” said Steve Jacobs, President of Jabra Hearing. “With the Select 500, we are providing consumers with our most advanced hearing technology and design today that’s ready for the connectivity experiences to come.”

Nearly 50 million Americans report some degree of hearing loss. However, many have not yet sought or found a solution that helps them with their hearing challenges. With the Enhance Select 500, Jabra Enhance brings a feature-rich solution and discreet design to the OTC hearing aid marketplace with technology that elevates hearing now and in the future.

Key features of the Jabra Enhance Select 500:

“Micro RIE” design—our smallest hearing aid yet

Hands-free calling* with TapControl

SoundScape™ proprietary speech clarity technology

Advanced Bluetooth LE Audio streaming for calls, music, and media*

Ready for the future with Bluetooth Auracast*

Charging case provides up to 24-hour listening on a single charge

Music Mode for improving the sound quality of live music

Mobile app to control hearing aid settings, stream music, and take calls

Weather-resistant with IP68 rating

Customer service, technical support, and troubleshooting from our Customer Support Team, 7 days a week

The Jabra Enhance Select 500 is now available at JabraEnhance.com in five colors: Sparkling Silver, Champagne, Gold, Bronze, Warm Gray. It will be available at select retailers and partners this summer.

Jabra Enhance offers two care & protection packages for the Enhance Select 500:

The Enhance Select 500 Premium Package is custom-programmable to users’ unique hearing needs and includes 3 years of professional hearing care, warranty, and loss and damage (subject to limitations and deductible) protection for $1,995.

The Enhance Select 500 Basic Package is pre-programmed to fit, set up, and manage out-of-the-box and includes 1-year warranty and loss and damage (subject to limitations and deductible) protection for $1,795.

Find out more at www.jabraenhance.com/product/enhanceselect500 .

*With compatible iOS and Android devices.

About Jabra Enhance

Jabra Enhance is a leader in the telehealth hearing care space, helping tens of thousands of customers hear better with our innovative online care model. Inspired by our mission and growth, in 2021 we were acquired by GN, a world-leading manufacturer of hearing aids and audio products, with 150 years of hearing expertise. In 2022, we partnered with Jabra (also in the GN Family) to create the Jabra Enhance online hearing business, allowing us to offer a broader range of hearing products. Leveraging GN's expertise and Jabra's pioneering audio engineering helps us make our hearing care even more accessible and affordable, so we can help more people hear better. https://www.jabraenhance.com/