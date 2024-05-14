Innovative Computing Systems Exhibits at Association of Legal Administrators 2024 Conference & Expo in Denver

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Computing Systems, a leading legal technology managed service provider, continues its support of legal professionals’ leadership development by attending and exhibiting at the Association of Legal Administrators 2024 Conference & Expo being held May 19-22 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.

Innovative Computing Systems will host three events for attendees. Monday starts with a Morning Energizer exercise session at 6:15 a.m. and ends with an invitation-only reception in the evening. On Tuesday morning, Chief Operating Officer Eric Hoffmaster will present a “Business Matters!” session entitled “Life in the Clouds: Can It Really Be This Easy (and Secure) – Even for Law Firms?” In it, he will discuss different types of cloud models, including hybrid cloud, full cloud and serverless computing, as well as security in the cloud and how you can leverage the cloud successfully and securely. Innovative account executives will be available for questions at booth 604 in the exhibit hall throughout the event.

“We are always pleased to support the educational advocacy ALA provides to the law firm market,” says Michael Kemps, CEO of Innovative Computing Systems. “This year’s expo is shaping up to be a great event, and the Innovative team is looking forward to sharing our message, reconnecting with current clients and meeting newcomers to the industry.”

The ALA Annual Conference & Expo brings legal management professionals from around the nation together for thought-provoking presentations, interactive discussions and opportunities to network and learn about the latest offerings from business partners serving the legal industry.



About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services organizations. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success, both in productivity and with IT initiatives proper. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.

