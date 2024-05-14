The Lead Announces The Leading 100 List of 2024

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lead , a research, media, and events company focused on brand-to-consumer, announced The Leading 100 List (2024) today. For the third year, The Leading 100 List is recognizing innovative tech start-ups helping to redefine the future of brands-to-consumer. These companies have been selected from all areas of the value chain: marketing, ecommerce, stores, customer experience, data & analytics, last mile, checkout & payments, sustainability, and inventory & merchandising, the list showcases those companies developing next-gen technology to drive business value for brands and retailers.



The Leading 100 List celebrates high-impact technology start-ups that are reshaping the business landscape. These start-ups have each raised significant venture capital investment, and most companies are in the Seed or Series A funding stage. These start-ups are tackling significant business challenges, propelling growth, and enhancing how brands and retailers are meeting the evolving customer expectations with groundbreaking, accessible, and influential technology solutions.

A selection committee, led by The Lead's Chief Content Officer, Sonal Gandhi, conducted the detailed analysis necessary to finalize the choices. The selection process involved a comprehensive evaluation based on innovation, business impact, commercial viability, customer engagement, team expertise, competitive positioning, media attention, and investor interest. The selection committee gathered data from CEO interviews, nominations, and publicly available market data.

"I am immensely proud to recognize this year’s Leading 100, a group that embodies the spirit of transformation and ingenuity," said Sonal Gandhi, Chief Content Officer at The Lead. "These startups are the architects of tomorrow, creating solutions that will ensure the fashion, beauty, and consumer industries not only meet but exceed the expectations of a digital-first world."

The Leading 100 honorees will be celebrated at The Lead Summit, which will take place on July 10th and 11th in New York City. The Lead Summit is where the entire fashion, beauty, home, CPG, food, beverage, health, wellness, and retail innovation community will converge to engage the future of the brand to consumer business model. The annual event will bring together more than 2,500 professionals from across the brand and retail landscape, including executives from enterprise brands and retailers, rising mid-market brands, challenger brands, innovative unicorns, technology start-ups, enterprise technology, investors, dealmakers, analysts, and stakeholders that comprise The Lead’s network.

The Lead is also watching the next generation of innovators. The Greenlist is a set of emerging start-ups that show significant promise, namely Moonshot AI, Remark, Sociate AI, Subscribfy, D’ATELIER, and Frate Returns.

The Leading 100 List of 2024:

Adrich

Aidaptive

Alby

Alembic

ALL3D

Archive Resale

Ariadne

Arkestro

Binkey

BODS

Bonsai

Brij

Butter Payments

ByondXR

Carbonfact

Change

Checkmate

CIPIO.ai

Cohley

Conative AI

Confer With

Conjura

Consumr.ai

Croissant

DashLX

Dayta AI

Decommerce

Dragonfruit AI

EcoCart

Emperia

Endear

Everangle.AI

Factored Quality

Fenix Commerce

Fermat Commerce

FindMine

flex

Gather AI

Hang

Hark

Haus

HILOS

Hippoc.ai

Hue

Impacked

Intelligems, Inc.

Inveterate

Kahoona

Kard

Krateo.ai

KSI Vision

LightSource

LiquiDonate

Lyric

MadeMeBuyIt

Manifest.eco

Metrical

MidMetrics

Miros

Newmine

Node

Noogata

Nostra

Ocula Technologies

Optiversal

OwnId

Pairzon AI

Paramark

Particular Audience

Pipe17

Pockyt

Portless

Prescient AI

PSYKHE AI

Purple Dot

Qalize

Raspberry AI

Rep AI

ReturnGo

Returnity

Selectika

Skeps

Skipify

SparkPlug

SpeedSize

Synapbox

Syrup Tech

The Good Face Project

Tracer

Treet

Trendsi

Trexity

Turbyne

Two Boxes

Velou

Visual Feeder

Vizit

VLGE

Zenlytic.com

Zowie

ABOUT THE LEAD

The Lead helps brands compete in an increasingly digital and direct selling environment by introducing future business trends, presenting winning strategies, and connecting them with the right technologies. Unlike conferences and information outlets that focus either on big retail or just a single stakeholder, The Lead showcases actionable insights across marketing, ecommerce, stores, customer experience, and last mile for brands selling direct.

