The Lead Announces The Leading 100 List of 2024

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lead, a research, media, and events company focused on brand-to-consumer, announced The Leading 100 List (2024) today. For the third year, The Leading 100 List is recognizing innovative tech start-ups helping to redefine the future of brands-to-consumer. These companies have been selected from all areas of the value chain: marketing, ecommerce, stores, customer experience, data & analytics, last mile, checkout & payments, sustainability, and inventory & merchandising, the list showcases those companies developing next-gen technology to drive business value for brands and retailers.
The Leading 100 List celebrates high-impact technology start-ups that are reshaping the business landscape. These start-ups have each raised significant venture capital investment, and most companies are in the Seed or Series A funding stage. These start-ups are tackling significant business challenges, propelling growth, and enhancing how brands and retailers are meeting the evolving customer expectations with groundbreaking, accessible, and influential technology solutions.
A selection committee, led by The Lead's Chief Content Officer, Sonal Gandhi, conducted the detailed analysis necessary to finalize the choices. The selection process involved a comprehensive evaluation based on innovation, business impact, commercial viability, customer engagement, team expertise, competitive positioning, media attention, and investor interest. The selection committee gathered data from CEO interviews, nominations, and publicly available market data.
"I am immensely proud to recognize this year’s Leading 100, a group that embodies the spirit of transformation and ingenuity," said Sonal Gandhi, Chief Content Officer at The Lead. "These startups are the architects of tomorrow, creating solutions that will ensure the fashion, beauty, and consumer industries not only meet but exceed the expectations of a digital-first world."
The Leading 100 honorees will be celebrated at The Lead Summit, which will take place on July 10th and 11th in New York City. The Lead Summit is where the entire fashion, beauty, home, CPG, food, beverage, health, wellness, and retail innovation community will converge to engage the future of the brand to consumer business model. The annual event will bring together more than 2,500 professionals from across the brand and retail landscape, including executives from enterprise brands and retailers, rising mid-market brands, challenger brands, innovative unicorns, technology start-ups, enterprise technology, investors, dealmakers, analysts, and stakeholders that comprise The Lead’s network.
The Lead is also watching the next generation of innovators. The Greenlist is a set of emerging start-ups that show significant promise, namely Moonshot AI, Remark, Sociate AI, Subscribfy, D’ATELIER, and Frate Returns.
The Leading 100 List of 2024:
- Adrich
- Aidaptive
- Alby
- Alembic
- ALL3D
- Archive Resale
- Ariadne
- Arkestro
- Binkey
- BODS
- Bonsai
- Brij
- Butter Payments
- ByondXR
- Carbonfact
- Change
- Checkmate
- CIPIO.ai
- Cohley
- Conative AI
- Confer With
- Conjura
- Consumr.ai
- Croissant
- DashLX
- Dayta AI
- Decommerce
- Dragonfruit AI
- EcoCart
- Emperia
- Endear
- Everangle.AI
- Factored Quality
- Fenix Commerce
- Fermat Commerce
- FindMine
- flex
- Gather AI
- Hang
- Hark
- Haus
- HILOS
- Hippoc.ai
- Hue
- Impacked
- Intelligems, Inc.
- Inveterate
- Kahoona
- Kard
- Krateo.ai
- KSI Vision
- LightSource
- LiquiDonate
- Lyric
- MadeMeBuyIt
- Manifest.eco
- Metrical
- MidMetrics
- Miros
- Newmine
- Node
- Noogata
- Nostra
- Ocula Technologies
- Optiversal
- OwnId
- Pairzon AI
- Paramark
- Particular Audience
- Pipe17
- Pockyt
- Portless
- Prescient AI
- PSYKHE AI
- Purple Dot
- Qalize
- Raspberry AI
- Rep AI
- ReturnGo
- Returnity
- Selectika
- Skeps
- Skipify
- SparkPlug
- SpeedSize
- Synapbox
- Syrup Tech
- The Good Face Project
- Tracer
- Treet
- Trendsi
- Trexity
- Turbyne
- Two Boxes
- Velou
- Visual Feeder
- Vizit
- VLGE
- Zenlytic.com
- Zowie
ABOUT THE LEAD
The Lead helps brands compete in an increasingly digital and direct selling environment by introducing future business trends, presenting winning strategies, and connecting them with the right technologies. Unlike conferences and information outlets that focus either on big retail or just a single stakeholder, The Lead showcases actionable insights across marketing, ecommerce, stores, customer experience, and last mile for brands selling direct.
Contacts
Press Contact
Sarah PoVey
Sarah@broadsheetcomms.com
Marketing Contact
CJ Smith
cj@the-lead.co