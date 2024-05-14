Virdee Builds Executive Team, Adds CEO and New VPs, to Capitalize on Market Momentum

Austin, TX, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virdee, a leader in guest experience technology and check-in automation, today announced the appointment of Paul Pellman as the company’s first CEO. Pellman joins the Virdee executive team following a 35-year career in the technology industry and will lead Virdee through its next phase of growth, building on the strength of the company’s highly regarded hotel guest experience technology and reputation for innovative solutions. Virdee Co-Founders Branigan Mulcahy and Nadav Cornberg will add titles of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively.

This appointment marks Paul’s third time as CEO of an Austin-based technology company. Previously, Pellman was CEO of Adometry, a market leader in multi-touch attribution to clarify the consumer purchase journey. Adometry was acquired by Google under Pellman’s leadership. Most recently, Pellman was CEO of Kazoo, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company in the employee experience software industry.

This hire comes six months after Virdee announced its $12.4 million Series A financing led by Moneta Ventures and coincides with two additional key hires. Former Vice President of Product at Narvar, Kelli Lin, has been appointed Virdee’s new Vice President of Product, and Royi Haddad, prior engineering leader at Hippo Insurance, has been appointed Vice President of Engineering.

“We are thrilled to bring Paul Pellman to Virdee to lead the company as it evolves into its next phase,” said Branigan Mulcahy, Co-Founder and COO of Virdee. “Since its founding in 2020, Virdee’s corporate growth and the market adoption of our technology has always been ahead of expectations. Paul’s experience and leadership will ensure we maintain that momentum. It’s an exciting time at Virdee and Co-Founder Nadav Cornberg and I wholeheartedly welcome Paul, Kelli and Royi to the company.”

"I am honored to be the CEO of Virdee and ready to get to work as Virdee becomes more than a company name but also the word that is synonymous with guest experience technology,” said Paul Pellman, CEO of Virdee. “Virdee’s leadership is talented and visionary as evidenced by the company’s incredible traction with enterprise clients. I look forward to working with Branigan and Nadav in taking the company to the next level, realizing their vision of digitally connecting guests and hotels while seamlessly automating all front desk transactions and amenities. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional value, make hotel stays more elevated than ever before while we grow our roster of leading hotel and resort clients."

Virdee was formed in 2020 by Branigan Mulcahy and Nadav Cornberg to bring a contactless hotel check-in experience that would work anywhere and with any system while supporting 100% of guest check-ins to owners and operators of hotels. For more about Virdee and its solutions, visit www.virdee.io.

