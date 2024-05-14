HQ Software Launches Revolutionary All-In-One Aesthetic Nurse Software for Clinics

Borehamwood, England, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HQ Software, a leading software company offering specialist CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and innovative salon management software, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary all-in-one aesthetic nurse software for clinics.

The new software was created by HQ founders David Luck and Tony Carangelo after their extensive experience working with salon scheduling software owners and realising the gap in the market for a system that allows small businesses with limited budgets to grow and compete with large organisations. The all-in-one business tool doesn’t require integrations with other platforms and helps to generate new clients, market, and fully manage a business while providing users with 24/7 live support.

“Our aesthetic nurse software for clinics is a management tool that will make your clinic or salon booking system more efficient through automated admin,” said a spokesperson for HQ Software. “Our nurse CRM platform avoids the integration of multiple systems by giving you the ability to manage all day-to-day tasks in one place. We have taken time to understand our customers’ needs, and we are confident that HQ Software will increase productivity and success.”

HQ Software has earned an impressive reputation within the industry for becoming a trusted partner with businesses to help them navigate the ever-changing digital landscape. The top software company’s new platform lets aesthetic nurses, hair salons, beauty salons and clinic owners easily establish and control appointments, set aside buffer times, and designate available days and date spans to streamline daily operations.

The pioneering software additionally assists clients in efficiently growing their audience across social media and delivers the tools necessary to take control over their online reputation and customer management. These tools and services include:

Booking and calendar system

Customers can book and pay online

SMS and WhatsApp integration

Email marketing tool

Invoice tool

Social media posting

Customer management

Website builder

Website chat widget

POS – Payment system

Mobile app

Landing page builder

Create products and manage stock

Gift vouchers

Memberships and host courses

The HQ Software platform offers business owners everything they need to manage their leads, websites, funnels, calendars, and many other services needed to maintain customers. It also provides users access to a comprehensive library of helpful guides and engaging videos to further empower clinics and salons to create services and an experience that truly reflects their brand.

“We understand that an effective clinic management software is a long-term investment and are committed to delivering sustainable growth for your business. Our track record speaks for itself, with a portfolio of satisfied clients who have witnessed significant increases in productivity and, ultimately, a boost in revenue.”

To see the various pricing and package options available or to start a free trial, HQ Software encourages aesthetic nurses, hair salon owners, beauty salon owners, and clinic owners to visit its website or contact its professional team today to embark on a journey of digital growth and success.

About HQ Software

Founded in 2008, HQ Software is a software company based in London that specialises solely in CRM work and creating business management software to help companies succeed online. With a passionate and experienced team, meticulous approach, and tailored solutions for every client, HQ Software devises strategies that help businesses reach their unique professional objectives and achieve tangible results.

To learn more about HQ Software and the launch of its new all-in-one aesthetic nurse software for clinics, please visit the website at https://hq-software.com/.

