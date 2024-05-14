Prophecy International partners with Carahsoft to bring innovative software solutions for securing enterprise to the public sector

SYDNEY, Australia, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophecy International (ASX:PRO), a global software solutions company, has announced a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Prophecy’s primary public sector distributor, making its products available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



Warren Alexander, Director, Partner Alliances (Snare), Prophecy International, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Carahsoft to provide public sector agencies with Snare’s security data engine solutions, which help our customers stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals. This partnership ensures state and federal government agencies have access to a sophisticated approach to threat detection and response. This strategic move demonstrates our dedication to providing a tailored solution that meets the real-world needs of government, leveraging Snare’s unparalleled data collection, orchestration and management, and storage capabilities.”

As cybercriminals find new ways to evade protective software, public sector organizations must have streamlined access and versatile procurement avenues for premium cybersecurity solutions. The accessibility of Snare through Carahsoft’s robust reseller ecosystem and wide range of contract vehicles empowers government agencies to fortify their systems against cyber-attacks, meet their organization’s audit requirements, and adhere to security standards.

Snare, the company’s flagship cybersecurity product, is a security information and event management (SIEM) agnostic solution that prioritizes flexibility and cost effectiveness while tackling cybersecurity challenges through tailored use cases. By collecting and refining IT event data for rigorous security monitoring, analysis, auditing and archiving, Snare empowers agencies to enhance information protection and optimize digital business operations.

Alex Whitworth, Supply Chain Risk Management Vertical Executive, Carahsoft, said, “We are excited to partner with Prophecy and for our resellers to introduce its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to the public sector. Given the escalation of cyber threats and rapid technological advancements, there is a critical need for government agencies to monitor, prioritize, and respond to threats in real time. This partnership allows us to equip more agencies with the reliable, protective software required to address modern cybersecurity challenges.”

Prophecy International’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (844) 445-5688 or prophecy@carahsoft.com.

About Prophecy International Holdings Limited

Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX: PRO) is a leading Australian designer and developer of innovative business software. Through its two products, Snare and emite, Prophecy serves the large and growing global markets of cloud data management, contact center analytics, and cybersecurity.

emite provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based real-time and historical analytics platform for customer experience in contact center environments. It provides fast, accurate visibility into operational metrics that drive contact center performance outcomes and superior customer service without adding pressure to busy business intelligence (BI) and management information (MI) teams.

The Snare product suite is a highly scalable platform of centralized log management and security analytics products designed to enable customers to detect and manage cyber threats in real-time and maintain regulatory compliance. It empowers customers to seamlessly detect threats as they emerge and review past events that may have led to system misuse.

Prophecy operates globally with key locations in Adelaide and Sydney, Australia; London, United Kingdom; and Denver, United States.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio includes solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Records Management, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.