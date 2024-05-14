Global Secure Logistics Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 170.16 Billion at a 8.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2032- Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Explanation:

The Secure Logistics Market was valued at USD 81.32 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 170.16 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2032.

The term secure logistics describes the methodical preparation, execution, and oversight of the movement, storage, and distribution of commodities in a way that gives top priority to and guarantees the integrity and safety of the goods along the whole supply chain. The goal of security operations and logistics is to make it easier to handle and transport people, products, information, and other resources safely from one location of origin to another. As a result, the secure logistics market growth is boosting.

Furthermore, mobile and static logistics are the two primary categories. These are utilized by a variety of end customers, including financial institutions, retailers, governments, and others, and in a variety of applications, including cash management, diamonds, jewelry and precious metals, manufacturing, and others.

Key Findings from the Report:

The demand for outsourcing branch and ATM services worldwide, along with an increase in contracts, has led to a suitable expansion in the market in recent years.

The secure logistics market analysis is mainly based on the mode of transport, application, type, end-user, and region.

In 2023, North America registered as the largest market share.

Market Key Players:

Brink’s Incorporated (US)

Allied Universal (US)

CargoGuard (Germany)

CMS Info Systems (India)

GardaWorld (Canada)

G4S Limited (UK)

Loomis AB (US)

PlanITROI, Inc. (US)

Maltacourtb (UK)

Securitas AB (Sweden)

Prosegur (Spain)

Secure Logistics Market Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 87.79 billion Market value in 2032 USD 170.16 billion CAGR 8.6% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Important Market Developments:

Growth Drivers:

Specialized transport services are becoming increasingly necessary due to the rising demand for products and services and rising disposable income. As e-commerce has developed, people can now purchase valuables like jewelry, smartphones, and other items right from their doorstep. This has drawn the attention of criminals and raised the rate of crime, particularly warehouse theft and unauthorized access. This pattern provides strong evidence for the necessity of using efficient, secure logistical solutions to reduce theft-related losses.

Trends:

During the research period, expanding government policies aimed at bolstering production capacity and encouraging product exports are expected to create substantial prospects for expanding the secure logistics market size. Also, the ability to shield businesses against product damage, theft, and unauthorized access is driving the worldwide expansion of the secure logistics industry.

Challenges:

The world's increasing adoption of smart mobile phones is driving the use of digital banking services, which in turn is decreasing the need for safe logistics by reducing the secure logistics market demand for liquid currency and, consequently, the number of ATMs deployed.





Regional Insights:

North America: North America held the largest secure logistics market share. This is due to an increase in crimes in the region, including theft and cyber fraud. Also, between 2019 and 2022, there was a 600% increase in ATM crime in the US. As a result, the need for safe logistics is growing.

Asia Pacific: With a robust CAGR throughout the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the quickest rate. The region's expanding technology breakthroughs, particularly in the banking and financial services sectors, are fueling the development of new security management systems.

Segmentation Overview:

By Application Outlook:

Cash Management

Diamonds, Jewelry & Precious Metals

Manufacturing

Others

By Mode of Transport Outlook:

Road

Rail

Air

By End-User Outlook:

Financial Institutions

Retailers

Government

Others

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

