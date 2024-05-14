BOXX AI Workstations Bring AI to the Deskside and the Data Center

AUSTIN, TEXAS, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced BOXX AI, a line of deskside and data center workstations created specifically to meet the demands of AI modeling and training with industry-leading power, precision, and performance.

“The BOXX legacy of state-of-the-art workstations built to optimize applications used in media and entertainment, manufacturing and product design, architecture, engineering, and construction is unparalleled,” said BOXX CEO Kirk Schell. “Accelerating workloads is in our DNA, so now we are applying our knowledge and expertise to AI, creating innovative, high-performance BOXX systems purpose-built for AI design and development.”

With up to four NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Gen GPUs (5.8 petaflops of combined AI performance) and 192 GB of GPU memory, NVIDIA-certified BOXX AI deskside workstations optimize deskside AI training and inference for smaller and early-stage AI models. RAXX AI rack-mountable systems assist with the seamless extension of AI development into the data center and cloud, augmenting scaled resources for further model development and production. Included in BOXX AI systems is NVIDIA AI Workbench, a toolkit that can scale from a local workstation to virtually any data center or cloud service, empowering users to create, test, and customize both pretrained generative AI models and large language models (LLMs).

As owned onsite platforms for experimentation and testing, BOXX AI and RAXX AI workstations let users protect their proprietary AI training and inferencing data at the source. They also offer full-time direct access to compute, eliminating deployment queues or competition for compute in a shared or cloud environment. IT administrators gain enhanced control of costs and better management of utilization environment sprawl.

In addition to the advanced NVIDIA technology, BOXX AI workstations feature the latest high-performance CPUs like the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 7000 Series, liquid cooling and GPU spacing to facilitate system cooling, additional PCIe drives like the 4x M.2 add-in card, and an available Linux operating system.

“Delivering the best performance for AI applications goes beyond GPUs and CPUs,” said BOXX founder and VP of Engineering Tim Lawrence. “A combination of engineering details exclusive to BOXX, such as chassis design, liquid cooling, and GPU spacing, dissipate heat to increase overall performance and accelerate AI workloads. This is how high-performance computing is done, and no other manufacturer understands it better than BOXX.”

For further information and pricing on BOXX AI workstations, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at (877) 877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 28 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

