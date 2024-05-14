Epiq Wins Records and Information Management Business With New York Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today a new partnership with a New York law firm to provide records and information governance and office services.



The firm was looking to modernize its business operations and needed a partner that could guide them confidently into the future based on experience with other similar law firms. Epiq’s expert consulting team assessed the firm’s current operations and identified several impactful opportunities to reduce costs and improve efficiencies, resulting in a combined, cross-trained team covering office and records support services.

“We enable our clients to pivot and recalibrate to ever-changing market trends,” said Julie Colgan, Vice President Records and Information Governance at Epiq. “We proudly see ourselves as the heartbeat of our clients' operations, delivering unwavering commitment and exceptional value. Our dedicated team understands the importance of every task, recognizing its vital role in the health of our clients’ operations.”

Epiq’s team of records and information governance subject matter experts has a collective 100 years of experience in the field and can develop programs that not only meet requirements but also prepare clients for the future. Entrusted by more than 500 clients, Epiq excels in service delivery with highly skilled teams, state-of-the-art equipment, and advanced technology solutions.

