Kontrolmatik Technologies and Pomega Standardize Operations With Siemens Solutions and Form an Engineering Alliance

MCLEAN, Va., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kontrolmatik, a systems integrator and global EPC leader in power generation, transmission, and distribution, and its subsidiary Pomega Energy, a battery manufacturer, has announced an engineering alliance with Siemens. The global collaboration is focused on building a sustainable battery ecosystem to enable the transition to a decarbonized energy system, as Pomega Energy Storage Technologies USA and Kontrolmatik USA ramp up their energy storage operations in North America.



“The collaboration with Siemens provides Kontrolmatik the opportunity to establish our two companies as engineering, integration, and software collaborators. In return, Kontrolmatik and Pomega have offered to help standardize Siemens automation equipment and software solutions. Kontrolmatik and Pomega continuously look for opportunities to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, and working with Siemens is to our continued success,” explained Saim Hacıağaoğlu, Deputy General Manager with Pomega Energy Storage Technologies.

The collaboration will expand the global reach of all three companies and further their efforts in sustainable energy storage. As Siemens continues to help companies ramp up battery manufacturing in the U.S. with their end-to-end technology, from supply chain to recycling to reuse, they look forward to collaborating with strong industry partners. Kontrolmatik and Pomega will standardize the use of Siemens solutions with full ongoing support and optimization, particularly for Pomega’s first LFP battery factory in Turkey.

“I am thrilled to express my enthusiasm and optimism about the exciting collaboration between Siemens, Kontrolmatik, and Pomega. The prospect of forging a global alliance is truly inspiring and marks a significant milestone in our partnership, symbolizing a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology. The synergy between Siemens, Kontrolmatik, and Pomega is poised to redefine industry standards and create transformative solutions. Together, we are paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in the fields we serve. This alliance aligns with our shared values and goals and reinforces our dedication to delivering unparalleled value to our clients worldwide. I am eager to witness our positive impact and look forward to a future of continued success and growth,” said Jefi Bardavit, Account Manager, Siemens Digital Industries.

In addition, with a combined focus on education, workforce, and research, the three companies have an alliance with the University of South Carolina (USC), where Pomega is building a pilot battery production line featuring Siemens automation and software solutions, scheduled for completion at the end of 2024. Through Siemens’ collaboration with academia, they have donated much of the software at USC.

William E. Mustain, Ph.D., Associate Dean for Research and Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of South Carolina, explained, “USC is in the middle of a significant expansion of its battery pilot manufacturing and testing capabilities – built on 30 years of investment and research in batteries. Realizing a facility that we are designing requires partners who share your vision and bring their unique skills to the project, we believe we have found the right partners for success with Siemens, Kontrolmatik, and Pomega. This team's combined business, science, and technology experience creates something where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, forming a strong foundation to drive a sustainable education, innovation, and business model for our state. Siemens strongly supports students here at USC and has demonstrated their commitment to education. The resources they provide related to digital design and operation allow our students to be ready on day one after graduation to contribute to the energy community.”

The market for batteries and sustainable energy solutions is growing rapidly. As such, there is a need for the decarbonization of transportation and energy systems enabled through a highly sustainable value chain for batteries. Siemens and Kontrolmatik will work closely together to expand the U.S. battery energy storage industry with customized end-to-end solutions made in the United States. Pomega’s PΩCenter in South Carolina will be one of the first facilities in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to LFP solutions for utility and residential battery storage.

Established in 2008 in İstanbul, Kontrolmatik, one of Turkey's leading engineering companies, is an engineering, systems integrator, technology and solutions provider that offers value-added products and services to the energy and technology sectors. Kontrolmatik provides end-to-end digital solutions in the fields of software, hardware, and systems development, as well as integration, energy generation, transmission, distribution, and energy storage technologies. Kontrolmatik also specializes in Internet of Things (IoT) for engineering solutions and developing environmentally friendly technologies for a carbon-neutral and more livable world with innovative and sustainable technology-oriented approaches.

Pomega, a battery energy storage company based in Virginia and South Carolina, aims to provide energy storage technology with industry-leading safety, reliability, and efficiency. The company offers customized end-to-end solutions from manufacturing to installation to operation and maintenance, all made in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Kontrolmatik Technologies, the world’s 22nd-largest systems integrator and a global EPC leader in power generation, transmission, and distribution, Pomega has already built and is operating its first LFP battery factory in Turkey.

The Siemens Operating Company Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI’s unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 78,000 employees internationally.

