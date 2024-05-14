XEALTH CLIENT THOUGHT LEADERS AT REUTERS EVENTS DIGITAL HEALTH 2024

SAN DIEGO, Calif.—REUTERS EVENTS DIGITAL HEALTH, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, is proud to support several clients who will be speaking at Reuters Events Digital Health 2024. With the theme “Innovate, automate, and become the go-to care partner,” Digital Health 2024 will be held May 14-15 in San Diego, Calif.

Details on the Sessions:

Title: Because technology is only as good as those that use it; getting the change management process right

Presenter:

Cindy Gipson, Assistant Vice President, Growth & Accountable Care Enterprise, Scripps Health

When: Tuesday, May 14, 3:10pm

Title: Maximize patient engagement with remote platforms and devices

Panelists:

Moderator: Reed Smith, Chief Consumer Officer, Ardent Health Jeff Johnson, VP Digital Business Strategy, Banner Health Anne Hoverson, VP, Digital Transformation, Guidewell & Florida Blue Dan Shoenthal, Chief Innovation Officer, MD Anderson Cancer Center Dr. Patrick Runnels, Chief Medical Officer, University Hospitals



When: Tuesday, May 14, 4:00pm

Title: Learn from digital health disruptors and optimize your primary care process

Presenter:

Bradley Crotty, MD, MPH, Chief Digital Officer, Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin

When: Wednesday, May 15, 10:25am

“Care delivery is going through a transformation, including leveraging digital to fill gaps and assist with staff shortages, outcomes and efficiencies,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “Xealth partners with many of the country’s leading health systems to automate digital health and bring them into current workflows, making them more accessible and simpler to use for engaging patients, which benefits all involved – patients, caregivers, providers and healthcare organizations.”

Xealth has sent more than 12 million digital assets from about 100,000 providers across many of the largest U.S. health systems.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Health Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Oracle, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.