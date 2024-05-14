Jamf releases annual Purpose and Impact Report

MINNEAPOLIS, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, published its 2024 Purpose and Impact Report . The report details Jamf's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and their results, incorporating summaries and performance metrics that demonstrate its purpose-driven culture and commitment to responsible business practices.



“Jamf’s mission and values continue to be evident in everything we do. While still in my first full year serving as Jamf CEO, I feel inspired by the dedication and talent each of our employees brings to the table and how I see that passion for innovation and commitment to excellence extending to our customers,” said John Strosahl, Jamf CEO.

The report covers data from fiscal year 2023, with key highlights including:

Employee Experience - From the participation in the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge, the introduction of a new diversity sourcing partnership, the inauguration of its Inclusive Leadership program, the launching of two new employee resource groups (ERG), and being named a 2023 Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®, Jamf worked to reaffirm its commitment to foster an inclusive workplace for all. These and other efforts enabled 88% of Jamfs to say "I am proud to work for Jamf" and achieve a 93% voluntary retention rate.

Customer Experience - Jamf now serves over 75,900 customers around the world as of March 2024, with a Net Promoter Score of 55 as of November 2023, well above industry standard. While organizations turn to Jamf to save money and resources by consolidating up to 18 different tools and disparate workflows, users stay for the support they find in the Jamf Nation and Jamf Heroes communities. In 2023, Jamf rolled out key product enhancements that span device management, endpoint security, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Single Sign-On (SSO).

Community Relations - Upholding its dedication to educational initiatives, Jamf renewed its commitment to support Code2College students to further their knowledge and experience in STEM careers. Also, Matter Innovation Hubs inaugurated a new location in Samoa marking 17 active locations in 6 countries. 68% of employees engaged in at least one Jamf Nation Global Foundation (JNGF) program toward the 2023 goal of 70%. In turn, the JNGF donated over $1.3 million to more than 1,300 causes spread in 39 countries.

Environmental Responsibility - For the first time, Jamf invested in Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and carbon credits that combine avoided emissions and carbon removals for a total of 4,040 mega-watts (MW) and 5,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) respectively. The carbon credits included forestry, soil carbon enhancement, and biomass projects.

Governance - Jamf re-attested that its processes operate an information security management system and a privacy information management system that conform to the requirements of ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 respectively, certifications that will carry through 2026. In addition, Jamf achieved StateRAMP Ready status for its Jamf Pro and Jamf School products that help continue enhancing our cyber risk management and critical data protection programs.

The full report summarizes the company's activities across four interconnected stakeholders, including its employees, customers, communities, and the environment, plus its governance and guiding principles. It is available for download at www.jamf.com/corporate-responsibility.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .

Media Contact:

Liarna La Porta | media@jamf.com