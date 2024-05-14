Surgical Drapes Market Report 2024: Analysis and Forecast 2018-2033 Featuring Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M Company, Medline Industries, and Ecolab

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Drapes Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical drapes market has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $1.32 billion in 2023 to $1.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, stringent infection control regulations, growing awareness of infection prevention, rising healthcare expenditure, a growing demand for single-use products, and collaborations with healthcare institutions in the field of surgical drapes.



The surgical drapes market is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the growing volume of surgical procedures, increasing concerns about environmental sustainability, the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, global health preparedness, strategic alliances for market penetration, and regulatory support for infection control products in the field of surgical drapes. Major trends expected in the forecast period include advancements in adhesive technologies, a rise in disposable and single-use drapes, the development of drapes with fluid management capabilities, incorporation of fenestration and aperture designs, usage of biodegradable and biocompatible materials, a focus on ergonomic design and user-friendly features, and the integration of barrier films and laminates.





The growth of the surgical drapes market is anticipated to be propelled by the rising number of surgical procedures in the future. For example, in September 2023, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development reported an 8.4% increase in cataract surgical procedures in the Czech Republic, totaling 142,670 procedures in 2022 compared to 131,612 in 2021. Additionally, in April 2022, The Aesthetic Society noted a remarkable 54% increase in surgical procedures, with 365,000 breast augmentations performed in 2021. Consequently, the surge in surgical procedures is a driving force for the growth of the surgical drapes market.



The expansion of the surgical drapes market is also expected to be fueled by the growing number of ambulatory surgical centers. As of August 2022, Surgical Information Systems LLC reported that the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) industry experienced robust growth, exceeding 6,000 centers with a 2.5% annual increase in 2022. Hence, the increasing prevalence of ambulatory surgical centers contributes to the growth of the surgical drapes market.



Limited access to healthcare has had an adverse impact on the surgical drapes market. In August 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 6.1% of adults aged 18 and over in the United States failed to obtain necessary medical care in 2022 due to cost, further hindering the surgical drapes market.



Key players in the surgical drape market are concentrating on the development of innovative products using advanced technology, such as BeneHold CHG adhesive technology, to offer reliable services to customers. This technology incorporates chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG), an antibacterial chemical, into a thin acrylic adhesive film that prevents edge lift, maintaining a sterile surgical site. In March 2022, Cardinal Health, a US-based healthcare company, introduced the first surgical incise drape utilizing antiseptic CHG, employing Avery Dennison's patented BeneHold CHG adhesive technology to reduce the risk of surgical site contamination.



In April 2023, Cardinal Health collaborated with MedStar Health, a US-based healthcare company, to launch Stray Away, an innovative hair management drape. This collaboration aimed to simplify surgical procedure preparation and enhance patient comfort by minimizing hair obstruction in the operative area, ultimately saving time for the surgical team. MedStar Health offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including primary care, specialty care, urgent care, and surgical procedures.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the surgical drapes market in 2023. The regions covered in the surgical drapes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the surgical drapes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

