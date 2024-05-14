Global Mono-material Packaging Industry Research 2024-2035: Production Technologies, Materials, Markets and Applications, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Mono-material Packaging 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Mono-material Packaging 2024-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the mono-material packaging market, including market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and future trends. The report also covers key materials, production technologies, applications, and regional market insights.

The report covers different production technologies employed in the manufacturing of mono-material packaging, such as extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, compression molding, and 3D printing. It compares these technologies with multi-material packaging formats and highlights their respective advantages and limitations.

A wide range of materials used in mono-material packaging is covered in the report, including plastics, bioplastics, paper and paperboard, metals, and glass. The properties and applications of each material are discussed in detail, with a special focus on the latest developments in bioplastics, such as polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), starch-based plastics, nanocellulose, chitosan, and alginate.

The report also explores the various end-use industries that utilize mono-material packaging, including food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, electronics and appliances, automotive, and building and construction. It analyzes the growth drivers, key applications, and latest trends in each market, and provides a list of key companies operating in each sector.

A comprehensive market analysis is provided, which includes market size, growth rate, and segmentation by material type, application, and region. The report identifies the key market drivers, such as increasing demand for sustainable packaging, stringent regulations, and growing consumer awareness, as well as the challenges faced by the market, such as high production costs and limited recycling infrastructure.

Detailed profiles of >50 key players in the global mono-material packaging market are included, covering their product portfolio plus over 200 profiles of materials producers for mono-material packaging. Companies profiled include Aegis Packaging, Albea Group, Borealis, Coveris, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Faerch A/S, Fuji Packaging, Henkel, Hoffmann Neopac, Huhtamaki Oyj, Innovia, Jindal Films, Klockner Pentaplast, Mondi, Saica, Schur, Sudpack, Toppan and Wipf AG.

This report serves as an essential resource for packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and end-users seeking to understand the latest trends and opportunities in the mono-material packaging market. It provides valuable insights into market dynamics, helping stakeholders make informed business decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

Report contents include:

Definition and overview of mono-material packaging

Advantages and challenges of mono-material packaging

Comparison of mono and multi-material packaging

Market Analysis

Company Profiles of key players in the global mono-material packaging market

Aegis Packaging

Albea Group

Borealis

Coveris

Dai Nippon Printing Co.

DSM

Faerch A/S

Fuji Packaging

Henkel

Hoffmann Neopac

Huhtamaki Oyj

Innovia

Jindal Films

Klockner Pentaplast Ltd.

Mondi

SABIC

Saica

Schur

Sudpack

Toppan

Wipf AG

Zotefoams

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 What is Mono-material Packaging?

1.1.1 Sustainable Packaging

1.1.2 Mono vs Multi-Material Packaging

1.1.3 Recyclable mono-material packaging

1.1.4 Flexible plastic packaging

1.1.4.1 Multi-material flexible plastic packaging

1.1.4.2 Mono-material flexible plastic packaging

1.1.5 High barrier mono-material packaging

1.1.6 Mono-material design

1.2 Advantages of Mono-material Packaging

1.2.1 Recyclability

1.2.2 Sustainability

1.2.3 Cost-effectiveness

1.2.4 High barrier properties

1.2.5 Simplicity in Production

1.3 Challenges and Limitations



2 Production Technologies

2.1 Extrusion

2.2 Injection Molding

2.3 Blow Molding

2.4 Thermoforming

2.5 Compression Molding

2.6 3D Printing



3 Materials

3.1 Plastics

3.2 Bioplastics

3.3 Paper and Paperboard

3.4 Metals

3.5 Glass



4 Markets and Applications

4.1 Food and Beverages

4.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics

4.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

4.4 Electronics and Appliances

4.5 Other Markets

4.5.1 Automotive

4.5.2 Building and Construction



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.5 Market Segmentation

5.6 Market Size and Forecast

5.6.1 Global Market Value and Volume

5.6.1.1 Revenues

5.6.1.2 Volumes

5.6.2 Regional Market Value and Volume

5.7 Competitive Landscape

5.7.1 Key players

5.7.2 Competitive Strategies

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Framework and Sustainability Initiatives

5.9.1 Regulations and Directives

5.9.1.1 European Union (EU)

5.9.1.2 United States (US)

5.9.1.3 China

5.9.2 Other Regions

5.9.3 Sustainability Initiatives and Certifications

5.10 Future Trends and Developments

5.10.1 Advancements in Material Science

5.10.2 Smart and Intelligent Packaging

5.10.3 Circular Economy and Closed-loop Systems

5.10.4 Shift Towards Reusable and Refillable Packaging



6 Company Profiles (52 Company Profiles)



7 Appendices

7.1 List of Abbreviations

7.2 Glossary of Terms



8 Research Methodology

8.1 Data Collection

8.2 Data Analysis

8.3 Assumptions and Limitations



9 References

