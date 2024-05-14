Change Management for In-house Lawyers (Online Training Course: September 19, 2024)

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Change Management for In-house Lawyers Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At its core, 'change management' is about how to proactively use specific tools and techniques, to transition employees and teams, or an entire organisation, to a desired future state with the minimal of disruption and resistance, managing the change and minimising the resistance to organisational change, using structured approaches based on years of research.

Change is hard and humans are naturally resistant to it, so most organisations continue to struggle with effectively implementing it successfully and efficiently.

This highly focused course will provide the latest best practice tools, knowledge and techniques that lawyers should have alongside their legal knowledge and skills. The course is also relevant to other business leaders and executives who need to manage change necessary for 21st Century innovative.

By attending this course you will:

Learn how to manage change efficiently

Understand the methods needed to implement change successfully

Get to grips with overcoming resistance and changing culture

Improve your skills of persuasion and communication

Gain insights into how to measure the effectiveness of change

Recognise the importance of rewards and recognition in change management

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

In-house and private practice lawyers

Heads of legal departments

Commercial and business development managers

Board members, company directors and senior executives

All those who have a change management role within their business

Agenda

Introduction

Background, research and theory

Lewin's 3 step unfreeze, change, refreeze process

Kotter's 8 step process for change

Kubler-Ross change curve

Chip and Dan Heath's 3 rules for change (see-feel-change)

Recent survey results

Overcoming resistance: persuasion and compulsion

Culture - norms and behaviours

Motivations for change

Imparting information, changing behaviours and improving performance

Communication and engagement

Understanding the needs of colleagues, clients and other stakeholders

Assessing and responding to stakeholder needs

Communications planning

Aligning to corporate objectives

Measurement, rewards and recognition

Metrics to understand the effectiveness of changes

Creating "before and after" success stories

Formal and informal incentives, gaming

Final questions



