StayinFront Acquires Augmented Reality Software Leader, SAS Augment

Fairfield, NJ, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront, Inc., the global leader of mobile cloud-based retail optimization solutions, announced the acquisition of Paris-based SAS Augment, makers of Augment, an augmented reality software that simulates product displays in retail environments. Augment is proven to drive sales growth by helping to sell promotions and displays to store managers by helping them visualize the impact of the displays in their store.

The Augment solution has been seamlessly integrated into StayinFront’s Retail Optimization Platform (ROP) within the StayinFront Pitchbook® module, the industry’s leading tool for delivering fact-based sales pitches to store managers. Schedule a demo to see the Augment solution in action.

“We are pleased to be adding SAS Augment to StayinFront’s leading Retail Optimization tools,” remarked Thomas Buckley, CEO of StayinFront. “Augment has always performed well within our ROP platform, and we are now excited to be able to acquire the company and take AR to the next level.”

About StayinFront

StayinFront is the Retail Optimization Platform partner for the world’s largest and most successful Consumer Goods Brands. StayinFront is focused on driving growth and selling effectiveness via leading-edge technology and AI to optimize their end-to-end retail sales process. Our superior Retail Optimization Platform optimizes field teams’ efforts and streamlines sales operations, reducing complexity, time, and cost. StayinFront TouchCG®, a fully-featured Retail Execution platform with the ability to leverage integrated data insights (StayinFront Retail Data Insight) and image recognition (StayinFront Digital) technologies optimize the entire in-store visit process. Our technology enables CG brands to Know More about their business, Do More work in their retail channels, and Sell More during every customer interaction. Headquartered in New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. To grow your sales by leveraging StayinFront’s best-in-class Retail Optimization Platform, visit https://www.stayinfront.com/consumer-goods-crm.

About SAS Augment

Headquartered in Paris, France, SAS Augment is the leading augmented reality platform. Augment software allows impressive 3D visualization of products scaled in a real-world environment, in real-time, through a tablet or smartphone. Founded in 2011, Augment is a selling tool that can be leveraged across a broad range of industries and use cases.

