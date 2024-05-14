Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $47.14 Billion by 2030 driven by Increasing Demand for Small Molecule Drugs, and Surge in Clinical Trials

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Stage Type (Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial), By Customer Type, By Therapeutic Area, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small molecule innovator API CDMO market size is expected to reach USD 47.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.53% from 2024 to 2030. A growing outsourcing trend among pharmaceutical companies, increasing demand for small molecule drugs, and a surge in the number of clinical trials are anticipated to influence the market positively.

The growing utilization of CDMOs in the pharmaceutical sector stems from various reasons, with cost-effectiveness as the prominent factor. Outsourcing emerges as an efficient strategy for pharmaceutical firms to reduce expenses by sidestepping the necessity for costly infrastructure and equipment investments. CDMOs offer the requisite expertise and infrastructure to deliver drug development and manufacturing services in a financially prudent manner.



Furthermore, enhanced efficiency serves as another pivotal driver for pharmaceutical outsourcing. With mounting pressure on pharmaceutical companies to expedite the introduction of new drugs to the market, outsourcing emerges as a solution to accelerate the drug development process. Leveraging their expertise, experience, and cutting-edge equipment, CDMOs facilitate the swift & efficient production of high-quality drugs, enabling pharmaceutical firms to adhere to their development schedules.

In addition, several pharmaceutical companies prefer CDMOs to access advanced infrastructure and expertise due to the increasing influx of novel therapies & orphan drugs and higher returns on approved products. Moreover, continuous technological advancements among CDMOs offer innovative small molecule APIs to meet the growing demands for innovation, efficiency, and regulatory compliance in the healthcare industry.



The adoption of advanced technologies by companies enhances drug development, manufacturing processes, and productivity. The increasing demand for new small molecule innovator API in the pharmaceutical industry is encouraging commercial CDMOs to expand their capabilities, which is expected to boost market growth.

For instance, in August 2023, Astex announced a research collaboration & license agreement with MSD to classify small molecule candidates with tumor suppressor proteins for cancer treatment. Under the agreement, the company will use its fragment-based drug discovery platform to develop compounds and provide MSD with main compounds for preclinical development & optimization.



Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market Report Highlights

The clinical stage type segment dominated the market with a share of 54.68% in 2023. Growth in the segment can be attributed to the rising clinical trial (phase I-III) activities for diverse formulations, growing small molecule development pipeline, increasing availability of specialized expertise, timesaving & cost-efficiency for investigational drugs, and innovations. Moreover, rising funding for drug development is propelling segment growth

Based on the customer type, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in 2023 due to rapid advancements in pharmaceutical R&D for the development of advanced drugs. In addition, advancements in various therapies have shifted pharmaceutical companies' focus on CDMOs to developing novel small molecule innovator API drugs to treat numerous diseases

The oncology therapeutic area segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 42.25% in 2023. The segment growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer globally. In addition, growing demand for innovative small molecule innovator APIs, advancements in targeted therapies, and demand for oncology drugs innovations are the factors driving the oncology segment

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 41.53% in 2023 due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for small molecule APIs & CDMO services, and improving healthcare infrastructure

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increasing Demand for Small Molecule Drugs

Increasing Outsourcing Trends Among Pharmaceutical Companies

Surge in Number of Clinical Trials

Market restraint analysis

Compliance Issues While Outsourcing

Changing Scenarios in Developing Economies

Technology Landscape

Integration Of Ai In Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market

Current Dynamics and Future Trends

Drug Discovery and Design

AI-Assisted Drug API Synthesis

Process Optimization

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Trial Optimization

Regulatory Compliance

Total Number of Clinical Trials by Phase & Region (2021 - 2023)

Total Number of Clinical Trials by Phase (2021 - 2023)

Total Number of Clinical Trials by Region (2021 - 2023)

Total Number of Clinical Trials by Therapeutic Area (2021 - 2023)

Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market: Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

