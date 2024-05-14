Global Managed Security Services (MSS) Market Forecast to 2028 Featuring Profiles of IBM, NTT, AT&T, Accenture, DXC Technology, and More

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Managed Security Services Market by Service Type (Managed IAM, MDR, Managed SIEM, Log Management), Type (Fully Managed & Co-managed), Security Type (Network, Cloud, Endpoint, Application), Organization Size, Vertical, & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global MSS market is expected to grow from USD 30.6 billion in 2023 to USD 52.9 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period. The escalating frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are driving organizations to seek Managed Security Services (MSS) to enhance their cyber defense capabilities. Also, with a chronic shortage of cybersecurity talent, businesses are turning to MSS providers to bridge the skills gap, allowing them to access experienced professionals and advanced technologies without the burden of recruiting and retaining in-house security experts.







Among security types cloud security segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



As enterprises increasingly embrace cloud technologies, the managed security services market for cloud security is skyrocketing due to businesses seeking specialized expertise to navigate cloud-specific threats and complexities while optimizing costs and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations. MSSPs are well-versed in cloud-related compliance requirements and help organizations adhere to industry-specific regulations when operating in the cloud.



Among the organization size, the large enterprise segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period



Large organizations seek to offload the complexities of security management to specialized providers, ensuring round-the-clock protection of their vast digital assets and sensitive data. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness and scalability of managed services enable large enterprises to optimize their security investments and focus on core business operations.



Among regions, Middle East & Africa is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The Middle East & Africa region is establishing the foundation for a bright digital future through strong government backing, tactical alliances, and a flourishing network of regional cloud service providers. The boost in cloud-managed security services drives the demand for MSS to provide a secure cloud environment. Also, to tackle this problem of skilled employee shortage, government and private companies are coming up with various initiatives. For instance, the Saudi government is investing heavily in initiatives to enhance digital skills, including a $1.2 billion plan to train 100,000 youths in fields like cybersecurity.

Research Coverage



The market study covers the MSS market across segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential across different segments, such as service type, type, security type, organization size, vertical, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Companies Featured

IBM

NTT

AT&T

Accenture

DXC Technology

SecureWorks

Trustwave

Verizon

Fujitsu

HPE

TCS

Atos

Orange Cyberdefense

Rapid7

Trend Micro

Kudelski Security

CrowdStrike

F5

Capgemini

Infosys

Lumen Technologies

Kroll

Cipher

RSI Security

SecurityHQ

LightEdge

LRQA Nettitude

Teceze

CyFlare

Ascend Technologies

Avertium

DigitalXRaid

TrustNet

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 390 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $52.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increased Security Breaches and Sophisticated Cyberattacks to Drive Managed Security Services Market

Managed SIEM & Log Management Segment to Account for Largest Market by 2028

Network Security Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

BFSI Segment to Account for Largest Market During Forecast Period

North America to Account for Largest Market During Forecast Period

Middle East & Africa to Emerge as Lucrative Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers Intensifying Complexity of Cyber Threats Evolving Regulatory Landscape and Stringent Government Regulations Surge in Cloud Adoption and Prevalence of Hybrid Environments

Restraints Limited Capabilities for Threat-Hunting and Incident-Response Services Enterprises' Reluctance to Outsource Operations

Opportunities Growing Adoption of Cloud Technology and IoT Devices Rising Demand for Advanced Cybersecurity Measures

Challenges Rising Cyberattacks on Infrastructure of Managed Security Service Providers Shortage of Security Professionals Limited Capital Funding in Emerging Economies



Technology Analysis

Key Technologies AI/ML and Managed Security Services Cloud-based Security Solutions

Adjacent Technologies Zero-Trust Architecture IoT and Managed Security Services Extended and Detection Response (XDR)



Case Studies

DXC Technology Helped INAIL Encounter Cyber Threats with Automation and ML

Lumen Technologies Helped Net Protections Secure Its Network

Trustwave Helped Augmedix Protect Vital Healthcare Information

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aiwdns

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment