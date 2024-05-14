United States MEWP (Mobile Elevated Working Platforms) Industry Report 2024: A $1+ Billion Market by 2030 Driven by Urbanization, and Demand for Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Spaces

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States MEWP Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts and Vertical Mast Lift), By Propulsion, By Height, By End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States MEWP market showcased growth at a CAGR of 8.45% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 566.13 Million in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 1054.22 Million in 2030. This research report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The United States has been experiencing a significant construction boom in recent years, driven by population growth, urbanization, and demand for residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. MEWPs play a crucial role in construction projects by providing safe and efficient access for workers to elevated work areas such as building facades, ceilings, and structural elements. Moreover, government investments in infrastructure projects further contribute to the demand for MEWPs across various sectors.



Infrastructure development initiatives often involve large-scale construction projects such as roadways, highways, airports, railways, and public transportation systems. MEWPs are indispensable tools for construction crews, allowing them to access elevated work areas such as bridge decks, overpasses, and building facades safely and efficiently. The demand for MEWPs in the construction sector is closely linked to the pace and scale of infrastructure development projects across the country.

Moreover, bridges are critical components of the nation's infrastructure network and require regular maintenance, repairs, and inspections to ensure structural integrity and safety. MEWPs are commonly used for bridge maintenance tasks such as painting, cleaning, welding, and structural repairs, as they provide access to hard-to-reach areas under bridges and elevated spans. The ongoing maintenance and repair needs of bridges contribute to sustained demand for MEWPs in the United States.



Modern MEWPs are equipped with advanced safety systems such as tilt sensors, overload protection, fall arrest systems, and proximity sensors, which significantly reduce the risk of accidents and injuries in the workplace. These safety features not only protect workers but also ensure compliance with stringent regulatory requirements, driving the demand for MEWPs among safety-conscious businesses. Technological advancements have led to the development of more efficient and productive MEWPs.

Features such as self-leveling platforms, telescopic booms, and articulating arms enable operators to access elevated work areas quickly and with precision, reducing setup time and increasing productivity. Additionally, innovations such as dual-fuel engines, regenerative braking systems, and advanced control systems enhance fuel efficiency and operational performance, further boosting the appeal of MEWPs for businesses seeking to maximize efficiency and reduce costs.



Additionally, Advancements in automation and remote operation technology have revolutionized the way MEWPs are controlled and operated. Some modern MEWPs are equipped with remote control systems that allow operators to manoeuvre the platform from a safe distance, reducing the need for manual intervention and minimizing exposure to hazardous environments. Furthermore, automated features such as self-leveling platforms, automatic boom positioning, and obstacle detection systems enhance operator safety and ease of use, making MEWPs more accessible and appealing to a wider range of users.



The rental market offers businesses and contractors the flexibility to access a wide range of MEWPs on-demand, without the need for long-term commitments or ownership. Rental agreements allow companies to scale their fleet size based on project requirements, ensuring they have the right equipment available when needed. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for businesses with fluctuating workloads or seasonal demand patterns, driving demand for rental MEWPs across various industries.



Renting MEWPs instead of purchasing them outright can be more cost-effective for businesses, especially for short-term or occasional use. Rental fees are typically lower than the upfront cost of purchasing a new MEWP, allowing companies to allocate their capital more efficiently and invest in other areas of their business. Additionally, renting eliminates expenses related to maintenance, repairs, storage, and depreciation, further enhancing cost-effectiveness and driving demand for rental MEWPs.



Furthermore, rental market offers businesses access to a wide range of specialized MEWPs tailored to specific applications and industries. Rental companies often maintain diverse fleets comprising various types of MEWPs, including scissor lifts, boom lifts, aerial work platforms, and telehandlers, as well as models with specialized features such as rough terrain capabilities, narrow access designs, and high-reach capabilities. This availability of specialized equipment options enables businesses to select the most suitable MEWPs for their specific needs, driving demand for rental services.



