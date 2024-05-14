Global $34.7 Bn Event Management Software Market, 2024-2029: Asia-Pacific Emerging as the Best Market for Investment

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Event Management Software Market by Offering (Software (Event Planning, Venue Management), and Services), Event Type (Virtual, In-Person) Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global event management software market will grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2024 to USD 34.7 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period. The latest technologies can significantly enhance the event management software market by providing innovative solutions to streamline event planning, execution, and attendee experience.







AI) and ML algorithms can automate repetitive tasks, personalize attendee interactions, and analyze data to improve decision-making. Additionally, Internet of Things (IoT) devices can provide real-time data on attendee movements and preferences, facilitating better event logistics and resource allocation. Technology implementation can ensure the security and integrity of transactions and data, particularly in ticketing and payments. Integrating these technologies into event management software can lead to more efficient, engaging, and successful events.



By Software, the event marketing & promotion software segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The event management software market, by Software, is segmented into an all-in-one event management platform, event ticketing & registration software, event planning software, event marketing & promotion Software, venue management software, and other Software. The event marketing & promotion software segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted event management software market.



The critical role of event marketing and promotion software in the event management software market is that it provides tools and features to promote events, mass-reach, and maximize attendance. These software programs come in many variations with different functionalities, such as email marketing, social media integration, digital advertising, and content management; these tools help create specific marketing campaigns and strategies that can generate buzz and the excitement needed for their events. Using the advanced targeting options and automation features allowed by the Software, event organizers get to functional audiences with personalized messaging, spurring increased participation and visibility.



Another feature of event marketing and promotion software is that it includes analytics and tracking features. The organizers can monitor marketing performance through these features and track the critical performance metrics. They will learn about the visitors' behavior and preferences through these reports. This analytics-driven methodology allows organizers to tweak their marketing tactics on a real-time basis, turbo-charge their campaign yields, and attain optimum ROI. Promotional Software for events gives organizers the tools to make their campaigns get clients' attention, extend their reach to more participants, and attract those who are genuinely interested in the scope of their event, contributing to the event's success.



The virtual segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period based on event type



By event type, the event management software market is divided into virtual and in-person. Over the projection period, the virtual segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. Virtual events play a pivotal role in the event management software market by offering solutions that increase the trend for online gatherings. The emerging platforms allow event organizers to leverage all the available technological instruments for constructing, conducting, and controlling virtual events of different specific and general specifications. From webinars and virtual conferences to online trade shows and product launches, virtual event management software empowers organizers to create engaging and interactive digital experiences for attendees worldwide.



The primary functions of virtual event management software encompass the registration and ticketing process, the live streaming capabilities, the virtual exhibit halls, networking tools, data analysis, and content creation. These platforms enable organizers to seamlessly transition their events into the digital realm, offering attendees a rich and immersive experience while ensuring ease of use and accessibility. Consequently, the tendency of virtual events includes cost effectiveness, global reach, convenience, and real-time data analytics, and therefore, become an irreplaceable tool in modern event management. Event management software providers are innovating and enhancing their offerings to meet the evolving needs of organizers and deliver impactful virtual experiences that rival traditional in-person events.



Based on the deployment mode, the cloud segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The event management software market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud deployment mode is crucial in the event management software market because it facilitates flexibility, scalability, and accessibility for event planners and their constituents. Event management software deployed on the cloud enables organizers to access and manage their event data, applications, and resources remotely through internet-enabled devices, eliminating the need for on-premises infrastructure and maintenance. This also ensures greater flexibility and speed of coordination of the event planning and operations; organizers can effortlessly allocate resources as needed, make changes immediately along with other team members, and follow new software updates and added features without human interaction.



Additionally, cloud deployment ensures seamless accessibility for attendees, who can register, interact, and participate in events from any location using any device with internet connectivity. Indeed, cloud-based event management software gives you sound security measures, including providing backup and preventing data loss in case of catastrophes, giving organizers and stakeholders peace of mind, and preserving the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive event information. The cloud deployment mode empowers event organizers to deliver engaging, seamless, and impactful experiences while maximizing operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.



The event management software market is covered across segments in the market report. The market size and growth potential are estimated for many segments based on offering, deployment mode, organization size, event type, end user, and region. It contains a thorough competition analysis of the major market participants, information about their businesses, essential observations about their product and service offerings, current trends, and critical market strategies.

Some of the significant event management software market vendors are Cvent (US), Stova (US), Eventbrite (US), Zoom (US), RingCentral (US), Zoho Corporation (India), Momentus Technologies (US), Active Network (US), RainFocus (US), and 6Connex (US).



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 316 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $34.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand to Manage Data and Automate Event Management Tasks Compelling Need to Save Time and Money with Real-Time Data Analysis Growth in Use of Social Media for Event Marketing Enhanced Accuracy in Collecting Customer Information

Restraints High Initial Cost Associated with Event Management Software Network Inconsistency and Lack of Communication Infrastructure Difficulty in Integrating Event Management Software with Business Systems

Opportunities Rising Demand for Communication Platforms Across Enterprises Gamification of Events to Engage Larger Audience Surge in Dependence on BYOD and CYOD Solutions

Challenges Wide Gap Between Organizers' Offerings and Attendees' Needs Lack of Awareness of Event Management Software



