Changes in the debt obligations of AS Tallinna Sadam

AS Tallinna Sadam signed an unsecured loan agreement with AS Swedbank in the amount of EUR 20 million and a maturity of 3 years. The interest rate of the loan is 6-month Euribor plus interest margin. The loan was drawn in full on 14.05.2024 and the final maturity date is 14.05.2027. The funding will be used to finance the company's general business needs, including as bridge financing for investments.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.



Additional information:

Andrus Ait

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +372 526 0735

a.ait@ts.ee