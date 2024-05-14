Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Outlook Report to 2036, Featuring Miyoko's Creamery, GOOD PLANeT Food, Parmela Creamery, Tyne Chease Ltd, Field Roast, Follow Your Heart and Tofutti Brands

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plant based cheese market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.02% over the forecast period, 2023 - 2036.

Factors such as the surge in prevalence dairy food allergies, followed by the rising trend for veganism going on all across the globe are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the rising number of product launches taking place in the particular domain are also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 9.56 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of about USD 2.23 billion in the year 2023.



The global plant based cheese market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by form, type, sales channel, flavor, end use, protein source, and by region. By end use, the market is segmented into household, and commercial. By the end of 2036, the segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 5 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 2 billion in the year 2023.



On the basis of region, the global plant based cheese market is segmented into North America Excluding Japan, Japan, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Europe, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 3.49 billion by the end of 2036. Moreover, in the year 2023, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 0.81 billion.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global plant based cheese market that are included in the report are Miyoko's Creamery, Vermont Farmstead Cheese Co, GOOD PLANeT Food, Parmela Creamery, Tyne Chease Ltd, Field Roast, Follow Your Heart, Tofutti Brands, and others.





Key Topics Covered:



1. An Introduction to the Research Study



2. The Research Procedure



3. Recommendation by Analyst for C-Level Executives



4. An Abstract of the Report



5. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook

5.1. Market Growth Drivers

5.2. Market Growth Deflation

5.3. Market Trends



6. Fundamental Market Prospects



7. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



8. Economic Outlook: Japan

8.1. Limitations to Japan's Economic Recovery

8.2. Uplifting Policies to Fostering the Growth of the Economy

8.3. Future-Outlook and Strategic Move for Sustainable Economy



9. Industry Value Chain Analysis

9.1. Manufacturer

9.2. Distributor

9.3. End User



10. Recent Developments/Trends in Plant-Based Cheese Market



11. Impact of Recession on the Global and Japanese Economy



12. Industry Pricing Analysis

12.1. Average Price of Plant-Based Cheese, (USD), Global

12.2. Factor Affecting Price



13. Regional Analysis



14. Plant-Based Cheese Distributor Outlook



15. EXIM Analysis



16. Investment Analysis



17. SWOT Analysis Global



18. Analysis of Plant-Based Cheese



19. PORTER Five Forces



20. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2023-2036: Worldwide Factors Fostering the Industry Growth

20.1. Market Summary

20.2. Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

20.3. Market Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2023-2036

20.4. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)



21. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Type, 2023-2036

21.1. Outline of the Segment

21.2. Detailed Overview

21.2.1. Mozzarella Market Value (USD Million) Volume (Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

21.2.2. Cheddar Market Value (USD Million) Volume (Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

21.2.3. Gouda Market Value (USD Million) Volume (Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

21.2.4. Others Market Value (USD Million) Volume (Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036



22. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Form, 2023-2036

22.1. Outline of the Segment

22.2. Detailed Overview

22.2.1. Block Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

22.2.2. Slice Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

22.2.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036



23. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by Protein Source, 2023-2036

23.1. Outline of the Segment

23.2. Detailed Overview

23.2.1. Almond Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

23.2.2. Coconut Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

23.2.3. Cashew Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

23.2.4. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036



24. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by End Use, 2023-2036

24.1. Outline of the Segment

24.2. Detailed Overview

24.2.1. Household Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

24.2.2. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036



25. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by Flavor, 2023-2036

25.1. Outline of the Segment

25.2. Detailed Overview

25.2.1. Regular Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

25.2.2. Flavored Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036



26. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by Sales Channel, 2023-2036

26.1. Outline of the Segment

26.2. Detailed Overview

26.2.1. B2B Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

26.2.2. B2C Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

26.2.3. Hypermarket / Supermarket Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

26.2.4. Convenience Store Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

26.2.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036



27. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036

27.1. Outline of the Segment

27.2. Detailed Overview

27.3. Cross Analysis of Type w.r.t. End Use (USD Million), 2023-2036

27.4. Cross Analysis of Flavor w.r.t. End Use (USD Million), 2023-2036

27.5. Cross Analysis of Type w.r.t. Sales Channel (USD Million), 2023-2036



28. North America Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036



29. Europe Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036



30. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036



31. Japan Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036

32. Latin America Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036



33. Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036



34. Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Players in the Market

34.1. Market share of Key Competitors in the Market (%)

34.2. Profile of the Major Vendors

Violife

Kite Hill

Miyoko's Creamery

Vermont Farmstead Cheese Co

GOOD PLANeT Foods

Parmela Creamery

Tyne Chease Ltd.

Field Roast

Follow Your Heart

Tofutti Brands







