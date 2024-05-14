Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Outlook Report to 2036, Featuring Miyoko's Creamery, GOOD PLANeT Food, Parmela Creamery, Tyne Chease Ltd, Field Roast, Follow Your Heart and Tofutti Brands

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global plant based cheese market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.02% over the forecast period, 2023 - 2036.
Factors such as the surge in prevalence dairy food allergies, followed by the rising trend for veganism going on all across the globe are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the rising number of product launches taking place in the particular domain are also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 9.56 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of about USD 2.23 billion in the year 2023.
The global plant based cheese market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by form, type, sales channel, flavor, end use, protein source, and by region. By end use, the market is segmented into household, and commercial. By the end of 2036, the segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 5 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 2 billion in the year 2023.
On the basis of region, the global plant based cheese market is segmented into North America Excluding Japan, Japan, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Europe, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 3.49 billion by the end of 2036. Moreover, in the year 2023, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 0.81 billion.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global plant based cheese market that are included in the report are Miyoko's Creamery, Vermont Farmstead Cheese Co, GOOD PLANeT Food, Parmela Creamery, Tyne Chease Ltd, Field Roast, Follow Your Heart, Tofutti Brands, and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Introduction to the Research Study
2. The Research Procedure
3. Recommendation by Analyst for C-Level Executives
4. An Abstract of the Report
5. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook
5.1. Market Growth Drivers
5.2. Market Growth Deflation
5.3. Market Trends
6. Fundamental Market Prospects
7. Regulatory & Standards Landscape
8. Economic Outlook: Japan
8.1. Limitations to Japan's Economic Recovery
8.2. Uplifting Policies to Fostering the Growth of the Economy
8.3. Future-Outlook and Strategic Move for Sustainable Economy
9. Industry Value Chain Analysis
9.1. Manufacturer
9.2. Distributor
9.3. End User
10. Recent Developments/Trends in Plant-Based Cheese Market
11. Impact of Recession on the Global and Japanese Economy
12. Industry Pricing Analysis
12.1. Average Price of Plant-Based Cheese, (USD), Global
12.2. Factor Affecting Price
13. Regional Analysis
14. Plant-Based Cheese Distributor Outlook
15. EXIM Analysis
16. Investment Analysis
17. SWOT Analysis Global
18. Analysis of Plant-Based Cheese
19. PORTER Five Forces
20. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2023-2036: Worldwide Factors Fostering the Industry Growth
20.1. Market Summary
20.2. Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
20.3. Market Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2023-2036
20.4. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)
21. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Type, 2023-2036
21.1. Outline of the Segment
21.2. Detailed Overview
21.2.1. Mozzarella Market Value (USD Million) Volume (Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
21.2.2. Cheddar Market Value (USD Million) Volume (Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
21.2.3. Gouda Market Value (USD Million) Volume (Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
21.2.4. Others Market Value (USD Million) Volume (Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
22. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Form, 2023-2036
22.1. Outline of the Segment
22.2. Detailed Overview
22.2.1. Block Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
22.2.2. Slice Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
22.2.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
23. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by Protein Source, 2023-2036
23.1. Outline of the Segment
23.2. Detailed Overview
23.2.1. Almond Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
23.2.2. Coconut Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
23.2.3. Cashew Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
23.2.4. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
24. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by End Use, 2023-2036
24.1. Outline of the Segment
24.2. Detailed Overview
24.2.1. Household Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
24.2.2. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
25. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by Flavor, 2023-2036
25.1. Outline of the Segment
25.2. Detailed Overview
25.2.1. Regular Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
25.2.2. Flavored Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
26. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by Sales Channel, 2023-2036
26.1. Outline of the Segment
26.2. Detailed Overview
26.2.1. B2B Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
26.2.2. B2C Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
26.2.3. Hypermarket / Supermarket Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
26.2.4. Convenience Store Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
26.2.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
27. Global Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036
27.1. Outline of the Segment
27.2. Detailed Overview
27.3. Cross Analysis of Type w.r.t. End Use (USD Million), 2023-2036
27.4. Cross Analysis of Flavor w.r.t. End Use (USD Million), 2023-2036
27.5. Cross Analysis of Type w.r.t. Sales Channel (USD Million), 2023-2036
28. North America Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036
29. Europe Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036
30. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036
31. Japan Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036
32. Latin America Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036
33. Middle East & Africa Plant-Based Cheese Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036
34. Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Players in the Market
34.1. Market share of Key Competitors in the Market (%)
34.2. Profile of the Major Vendors
- Violife
- Kite Hill
- Miyoko's Creamery
- Vermont Farmstead Cheese Co
- GOOD PLANeT Foods
- Parmela Creamery
- Tyne Chease Ltd.
- Field Roast
- Follow Your Heart
- Tofutti Brands
Companies Featured
