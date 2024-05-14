Herbal Medicines Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Changing Demographics and Growing Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Market Prospects

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbal Medicines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Herbal Medicines Market to Reach $248.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Herbal Medicines estimated at US$146.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$248.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report provides an analysis of the global herbal medicines market by geographic region, offering an overview of select markets and examining the factors influencing their growth. It explores why only a few herbal medicines have secured approval as prescription medicines, along with the competitive landscape, including the key competitors' market share.

Herbal Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$106.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Herbal Functional Foods segment is estimated at 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Additionally, it highlights the Ayurvedic medicines market and key competitors' market share. The report discusses recent market activity and predicts that the market will benefit from mounting concerns over the side effect profile of synthetic drugs, leading to a growing inclination towards traditional medicines.

It also identifies rising trends such as the uptake of medicinal herbs in functional foods and the increasing popularity of herbal supplements, particularly those enriched with leaves and root extracts. Moreover, it notes the rising demand for curcumin and turmeric products, as well as consumer focus on self-care organic products in response to nutritional deficiencies and sedentary lifestyles.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Herbal Medicines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 679 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $146.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $248.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Herbs

An Introduction to Herbal Medicine

Global Market Outlook

Analysis by Geographic Region

An Overview of Select Markets

Why Have Few Herbal Medicines Secured Approval as Prescription Medicines?

Competition

Herbal Medicines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Ayurvedic Medicines Market - Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market to Gain from Mounting Concerns Over Side Effect Profile of Synthetic Drugs

Growing Inclination towards Traditional Medicines to Widen the Addressable Market

Rising Uptake of Medicinal Herbs Enriched Functional Foods

Herbal Supplements Gain Traction

Key Trends and Products Shaping the Herbal Supplements Market

Leaves, Roots Extracts Thrive Well

Rising Popularity of Curcumin & Turmeric Products

Consumer Focus on Self-Care Organic Products

Nutritional Deficiency & Sedentary Lifestyle Open New Avenues

Ashwagandha: A Star Performer

Fall of CBD Products

Adaptogens: Growing Role as a Stress Buster

Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements Gain Interest for Keeping a Healthy Heart

Ginkgo Biloba Gains Popularity for Treatment of Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders

Echinacea Gets Popular for Immune Stimulating Properties

St. John's Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders

Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost

Ayurvedic Supplements Go Mainstream

Research Evidence Supports Positive Role of Herbal Remedies in Boosting Immunity and Stress Management

Changing Demographics and Growing Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare Boost Prospects

Demand for Traditional Chinese Medicine Surges amid the Pandemic

New Technologies Transform Chinese Herbal Medicine

Indian Ayurveda to Witness Rapid Worldwide Growth led by the Pandemic

Demand for Ashwagandha Containing Supplements to Soar

Ayurvedic Medicine Finds Acceptance Amidst the Pandemic

Growing Opportunities for Herbal Medicines in Beauty & Cosmetics Sector

Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance Drives Opportunities

Deaths from Antimicrobial Resistance to Increase by 2050

With Depression Increasingly Becoming a Common, Herbal Alternatives Gain Attention

Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Depressive Disorder Type

Herbal Supplement Usage in Dentistry Surges amid Concerns

Rising Global Aging Population Drives Demand

Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Unique Healthcare Needs of Women Propel Demand for Various Herbal Supplements

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that Aid Weight Loss

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Demand

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Urbanization Trend Drives Uptake of Herbal Supplements

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Regulatory Regime for Herbal Medicine

The EU Regulatory System for Herbal Medicinal Products

Emerging Demand for CSR and Sustainable Sourcing

Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Herbal Medicines and Supplements

Risk Drug Interactions between Herbs and Conventional Drugs Challenge Market Prospects

Safety Assessment and Registration Requirements Restrict Herbal Medicinal Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 203 Featured)

Amway Corporation

21st Century Healthcare, Inc.

Allmax Nutrition, Inc.

Auspices Enterprise,Inc.

Aloevin Corporation

A Nelson & Co., Ltd.

Acme Laboratories Ltd.

Arizona Natural Products

Amazing Organics LLC (Amazing Herbs)

Aceso Natural Medicine

ALKALINE ORGANICS

Adapt-A-Life Corporation

American Generic Laboratories LLC

Akyron Industries Incorporated (Synapse)

Alfa Vitamins Laboratories Inc.

