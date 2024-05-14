Robotic Process Automation Market Surges to USD 81.8 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 36.6% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Robotic Process Automation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.6% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 81.8 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED UiPath,Automation Anywhere,Blue Prism, Pegasystems, Kofax, NICE, EdgeVerve, WorkFusion, AntWorks, Microsoft (with Power Automate) SEGMENTS COVERED By Deployment Mode,By Solution,By Organization Size,and By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Robotic Process Automation Market Overview

Increased Efficiency: Within the highly competitive Robotic Process Automation (RPA) sector, firms endeavour to achieve operational excellence. RPA systems optimise workflows, minimising human errors and expediting task completion, therefore improving overall efficiency. The increased efficiency leads to substantial cost reductions and enhanced customer satisfaction, which in turn stimulates market expansion.

Cost Reduction: Enterprises across industries continue to prioritise cost optimisation as a crucial priority. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provides an effective solution by automating repetitive processes and workflows, resulting in significant cost savings in terms of labour expenses and operational overheads. Organisations can improve their competitive advantage by reallocating resources to more strategic initiatives, which will promote the quick adoption and expansion of the Robotic Process Automation Market.

Enhanced Accuracy: Errors and non-compliance concerns can be expensive for firms if there are inaccuracies in data processing. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) systems demonstrate exceptional accuracy in carrying out activities, greatly reducing the chances of mistakes and guaranteeing the integrity of data. This increased precision not only enhances operational efficiency but also reinforces regulatory compliance and risk management endeavours. As a result, firms are progressively allocating resources to implement Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions in order to reduce risks and improve operational dependability, which is fueling the expansion of the market.

Initial Investment Costs: Although RPA offers appealing advantages, its deployment requires substantial initial investment in software licences, infrastructure, and personnel training. The initial financial investment can provide a significant obstacle for certain organisations, especially small and medium-sized firms (SMEs). In addition, the intricacy of estimating costs and calculating return on investment (ROI) may discourage prospective purchasers, hence impeding the growth of the Robotic Process Automation Market.

Data Security Concerns: With the growing dependence of businesses on automation for operational efficiency, safeguarding sensitive data becomes of utmost importance. Nevertheless, the incorporation of RPA brings out novel cybersecurity vulnerabilities, such as unauthorised entry, data breaches, and violations of compliance. To tackle these concerns, it is necessary to develop strong security measures and regulatory compliance frameworks, which might increase the complexity and expenses associated with RPA installations. Increased recognition of data security threats may result in careful adoption and market consolidation.

Skill Gap Challenges: Proficiently implementing and overseeing RPA technologies necessitates expertise in automation, programming, and process optimisation. Nevertheless, the scarcity of competent experts with specialised knowledge in these fields presents a substantial obstacle for organisations aiming to utilise RPA to its full potential. Acquiring and keeping skilled individuals who can create, execute, and sustain RPA systems necessitates a significant commitment to training and development programmes. The talent gap problem is a major obstacle to the broad adoption and expansion of the Robotic Process Automation Market.

Geographic Dominance:

Geographical dominance in the Robotic Process Automation Market varies, with North America taking the lead as a result of early adoption by organisations and a well-developed technological landscape. Europe closely follows, propelled by rigorous legal systems that encourage automation. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific area is experiencing tremendous expansion driven by the increasing digitization initiatives and the growing outsourcing business. Nevertheless, every location poses distinct obstacles, such as adhering to regulatory requirements in Europe and the availability of skilled workforce in Asia-Pacific, which significantly impact market dynamics.

Robotic Process Automation Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including UiPath, Automation Anywhere, BluePrism, Pegasystems, Kofax, NICE, EdgeVerve, WorkFusion, AntWorks, Microsoft. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Robotic Process Automation Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Robotic Process Automation Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Robotic Process Automation Market into Deployment Mode, Solution, Organization Size, And Geography.

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Deployment Mode On-premise Cloud-based

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Solution Software Services

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Organization Size Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



