Garrett Damore Leaves Davidoff to Join El Septimo Cigars

Los Angeles, CA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Cigars, a renowned name in the luxury cigar industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Garrett Damore as its new Sales Manager for the Florida region. With a wealth of experience in sales and a passion for premium cigars, Damore brings invaluable expertise and enthusiasm to this key role.

Garrett Damore is a seasoned professional with over 9 years of expertise in the luxury cigar industry, having established a distinguished reputation for excellence. With a keen understanding of the nuances of cigar culture and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Garrett has cultivated strong relationships with clients nationwide. Through unparalleled product knowledge and a discerning eye for quality, Garrett has consistently exceeded sales targets while delivering unparalleled service. A true connoisseur and advocate for the finer things in life, he continues to elevate the luxury cigar experience for aficionados everywhere.

"I am excited to welcome Garrett Damore to the El Septimo Cigars team," says Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo Cigars. "His extensive experience and proven track record make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to further enhance our presence in the Florida market and beyond."

In his new position, Damore will be responsible for driving sales growth, building strategic partnerships, and enhancing brand presence across Florida. His extensive background in sales management, coupled with his deep understanding of the cigar market, makes him ideally suited to lead El Septimo Cigars' expansion efforts in the region.

"I am thrilled to join the El Septimo Cigars team and embark on this exciting new chapter," says Garrett Damore. "El Septimo Cigars' commitment to quality and tradition aligns perfectly with my own values, and I am eager to share our exceptional products with cigar enthusiasts across Florida. Together, we will continue to raise the bar for excellence in the luxury cigar industry."

With a commitment to craftsmanship and excellence, El Septimo Cigars has earned a reputation for producing the finest cigars in the world. From the meticulous selection of tobacco leaves to the expert blending and rolling process, each El Septimo cigar is a testament to the company's dedication to quality and tradition.

Damore's appointment comes at an exciting time for El Septimo Cigars as the company continues to expand its presence and reach new audiences. With his leadership and expertise, El Septimo Cigars is well-positioned to further solidify its position as a leader in the luxury cigar industry.

