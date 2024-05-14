Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Power Market Analysis, 2019-2029 - Increasing Global Trade and Shipping Activities Driving Market Growth

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Power Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Power Market was valued at USD 9.08 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 12.19% through 2029, reaching USD 18.27 billion.

The dynamics of the market are influenced by factors such as international trade trends, environmental regulations, technological advancements, and the overall economic health of the shipping industry. As the industry strives to balance the demands for increased efficiency and reduced environmental impact, the market continues to evolve with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and compliance with global maritime standards.

Digitalization and Automation in Propulsion Systems



The marine propulsion and auxiliary power market are witnessing a paradigm shift towards digitalization, automation, and remote monitoring solutions. Advancements in sensors, connectivity, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) are enabling the development of smart propulsion systems that optimize performance, improve reliability, and reduce operational costs.



Integrated propulsion control systems equipped with advanced sensors and predictive analytics capabilities enable real-time monitoring and optimization of engine parameters, fuel consumption, and emissions. By leveraging big data analytics and machine learning algorithms, shipowners can identify operational inefficiencies, predict equipment failures, and implement proactive maintenance strategies to minimize downtime and enhance vessel performance.



Furthermore, the integration of automation technologies, such as dynamic positioning systems (DPS), azimuth thrusters, and podded propulsion systems, is revolutionizing vessel maneuverability, maneuvering capabilities, and operational efficiency. Automated propulsion systems enable precise control of propulsion and steering functions, reducing reliance on manual intervention and enhancing safety during vessel operations in challenging environmental conditions.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Global Trade and Shipping Activities

Stringent Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Initiatives

Technological Advancements and Innovation in Propulsion Systems

Growing Demand for Cruise and Passenger Ships

Rising Exploration and Exploitation of Offshore Energy Resources

Infrastructure Development in Emerging Maritime Markets

Government Policies Likely to Propel the Market

Emission Control and Environmental Regulations in the Maritime Sector

Incentives for Adoption of Green Technologies and Alternative Fuels

Maritime Safety and Navigation Regulations

Research and Development Grants for Technological Innovation

National Security and Defense Requirements

Infrastructure Investment in Ports and Waterways

Key Market Challenges

Evolving Environmental Regulations and Compliance Pressures

Economic Volatility and Uncertainties in the Shipping Industry

Fuel Type Insights

The Diesel segment dominated the market in 2023 due to its high energy density, efficiency in fuel conversion, established global infrastructure, reliability, durability, and versatility for marine applications.

Regional Insights



Europe dominated the Global Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Power market in 2023, leveraging its rich maritime heritage, advanced technologies, and robust shipping industry. Spearheading environmental stewardship, European companies lead in developing cleaner propulsion solutions like hybrid systems and LNG engines. Government support through initiatives like Horizon Europe and the EMFF fuels research, fostering collaboration and innovation among industry stakeholders. Key players like Rolls-Royce Marine and Wartsila maintain a competitive edge, addressing global demand with sustainable propulsion technologies.



Report Scope



Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Power Market, By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Natural Gas

Battery

Ammonia

Hydrogen

Others

Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Power Market, By Application:

Propulsion

Auxiliary

Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Power Market, By Power Rating:

< 1,000 kW

1,000-2,000 kW

2,001-3,000 kW

3,001-4,000 kW

4,001-5,000 kW

Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Power Market, By Vessel Type:

Tankers/Carriers

Barges/Cargo Vessels

Defense Vessels

Cruise Ships

Others

Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Power Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $18.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

MAN Energy Solutions

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce plc

Siemens AG

Wartsila Corporation

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4pp9dh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment