Website Builders Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Growing Need for Online Portals for Business Activities Presents Major Opportunities

Global Website Builders Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Website Builders estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report evaluates the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2023, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial. It underscores the importance of websites in the on-demand economy, highlighting how mobile-optimized websites contribute to increased traffic, leads, and sales.





An introduction to web builders is provided, along with factors to consider when selecting one. Key features of website builders are outlined, and the global market prospects and outlook are discussed. The competitive landscape and recent market activity are also analyzed within the context of website development and optimization.



PC Website Builders, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mobile Website Builders segment is estimated at 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $639.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Website Builders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$639.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$588.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 852 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Website Builders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy

Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic, Leads and Sales

An Introduction to Web Builders

Factors to Consider While Selecting a Website Builder

Key Features of Website Builder

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Online Portals for Business Activities Presents Major Opportunities for Website Builders Market

In the Current Digital Era, Strong Website Holds Importance for Business Success

Market Benefits from the Rising Demand for Customized Websites

Evolving Trends in Website Building Influence Market Prospects

Responsive Website Development: Ensuring Standard Site Appearance Across Devices

Content Management System (CMS): An Alternative Option to Hosted Website Development

Keeping up with Evolving Website Designs

Changes in Online Marketing Influence Web Building Process

Spurt in DIY Website Builders & SSDs

Rise of Progressive Web Apps

Rising Importance of Cybersecurity and GDPR

A Review of the Latest Trends Influencing Web Design

Top Technology Developments Poised to Transform the Web Development Market

Leading Web App Development Frameworks

Expanding E-Commerce Sector Boosts Prospects in Web Builders Market

Mobile Sales as a Percentage of Retail E-Commerce: 2016-2021

Increasing Internet Penetration: A Key Factor Influencing Market Outlook

Rising Smartphone Penetration Spurs Need for Mobile Website Builders

Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth

Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024

Rising Important of Internet in Education Sector and Need for Creative Educational Websites Drives Market Growth

Healthcare Industry: Growing Relevance of Websites Drive Market Growth

Small and Medium Businesses Emerge as Important Clients for Website Builders

