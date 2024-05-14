Website Builders Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Growing Need for Online Portals for Business Activities Presents Major Opportunities

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Website Builders - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Website Builders Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Website Builders estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The report evaluates the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2023, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial. It underscores the importance of websites in the on-demand economy, highlighting how mobile-optimized websites contribute to increased traffic, leads, and sales.
An introduction to web builders is provided, along with factors to consider when selecting one. Key features of website builders are outlined, and the global market prospects and outlook are discussed. The competitive landscape and recent market activity are also analyzed within the context of website development and optimization.
PC Website Builders, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mobile Website Builders segment is estimated at 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $639.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Website Builders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$639.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$588.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|852
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Website Builders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy
- Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic, Leads and Sales
- An Introduction to Web Builders
- Factors to Consider While Selecting a Website Builder
- Key Features of Website Builder
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Need for Online Portals for Business Activities Presents Major Opportunities for Website Builders Market
- In the Current Digital Era, Strong Website Holds Importance for Business Success
- Market Benefits from the Rising Demand for Customized Websites
- Evolving Trends in Website Building Influence Market Prospects
- Responsive Website Development: Ensuring Standard Site Appearance Across Devices
- Content Management System (CMS): An Alternative Option to Hosted Website Development
- Keeping up with Evolving Website Designs
- Changes in Online Marketing Influence Web Building Process
- Spurt in DIY Website Builders & SSDs
- Rise of Progressive Web Apps
- Rising Importance of Cybersecurity and GDPR
- A Review of the Latest Trends Influencing Web Design
- Top Technology Developments Poised to Transform the Web Development Market
- Leading Web App Development Frameworks
- Expanding E-Commerce Sector Boosts Prospects in Web Builders Market
- Mobile Sales as a Percentage of Retail E-Commerce: 2016-2021
- Increasing Internet Penetration: A Key Factor Influencing Market Outlook
- Rising Smartphone Penetration Spurs Need for Mobile Website Builders
- Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth
- Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024
- Rising Important of Internet in Education Sector and Need for Creative Educational Websites Drives Market Growth
- Healthcare Industry: Growing Relevance of Websites Drive Market Growth
- Small and Medium Businesses Emerge as Important Clients for Website Builders
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 292 Featured)
- AT&T, Inc.
- Adobe Inc.
- BigRock Solutions Pvt., Ltd.
- Bitrix, Inc.
- Bluehost, Inc.
- Alphabet, Inc.
- BigCommerce, Inc.
- Asian Fox Developments
- 1&1 IONOS
- Ardorsys Technologies
- Automattic Inc.
- BaseKit
- BeBold Host
- Aux Petits Oignons
- BentoBox
