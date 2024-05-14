Global Land Based C4ISR Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $15 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.9% CAGR

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Land Based C4ISR - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Land Based C4ISR Market to Reach $61.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Land Based C4ISR estimated at US$50 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Communications segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.9% CAGR



The Land Based C4ISR market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $50 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $61.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Land Based C4ISR - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 26 Featured)

BAE Systems Plc

CACI International Inc

Elbit Corporation

Harris Corporation

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

Lockheed Martin Corp

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SAAB AB

Sabre Systems

Thales Group

ThalesRaytheon Systems

