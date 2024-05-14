Thumzup® Expands AdTech Platform to Hollywood

Thumzup continues to expand its influence across Greater Los Angeles



Los Angeles, CA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP), a leader in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative AdTech platform in Hollywood, furthering its commitment to connect businesses and consumers across the nation.

This exciting expansion allows consumers at select Hollywood businesses, including but not limited to Atacama Home Center, Grow Kid Grow, Morning Kitchen, Juicylicious, and Trendsetters Barbershop, to earn cash by posting about their experiences on social platforms through the Thumzup app.

As Thumzup continues to broaden its reach across Greater Los Angeles, Hollywood marks a significant step in advancing its ongoing effort to revolutionize how local businesses engage with potential and current customers.

“We are excited to introduce Thumzup to the Hollywood community, expanding our geographical reach and enhancing the way individuals interact with and support local businesses through social media,” commented Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. “This expansion illustrates our continued business growth all while empowering individuals to monetize their social media presence while discovering and supporting fantastic local businesses.”

By posting on platforms like Instagram about their experiences with these locations, app users can directly influence their followers and generate real earnings. This model provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to amplify their presence and engage with a broader audience in a cost-effective manner.

The Thumzup platform continues to offer a unique approach by combining a user-friendly advertiser dashboard and a consumer-facing app. This technology enables businesses to tailor their marketing campaigns and directly benefit from authentic and localized influencer marketing.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

