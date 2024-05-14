Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Traditional GNSS Device Manufacturers Focus on Innovations amid Growing Competition from Smartphones

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market to Reach $453 Billion by 2030



The global market for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) estimated at US$223.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$453 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report delves into a comparison of GNSS platforms including GPS, GLONASS, Beidou/BDS, Galileo, and NAVIC, outlining their respective features and capabilities. Recent market activity is analyzed, highlighting the economic benefits driving the wider proliferation of GNSS technologies.

Road Application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$223.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Location-based Services (LBS) Application segment is estimated at 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The expanded use cases and a wide addressable market maintain the market momentum, particularly in the satellite services sector. GPS, as the widely adopted GNSS platform, is discussed, with emphasis on the full-fledged rollout of GPS III and its implications for commercial use.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR

Revenue contributions from developed regions are noted, along with high-growth opportunities in developing regions, indicating bright prospects ahead for the GNSS solutions market. Additionally, the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 is provided for context.



The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$101.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Road Applications: Important End-Use Category for GNSS Solutions

As Satellite Navigation Becomes a Core Technology Block for Connected Car Systems & Autonomous Driving, Automotive Industry Emerges as a Key Revenue Pocket

Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS

Expanding Role of Telematics in Fleet Management & Asset Tracking Augurs Well

Driverless Cars: A Bright Prospect for High-End GNSS Systems

Mining Entities Prefer GNSS for Machine Control Applications

GNSS Gains Prominence in Infrastructure Development & Road Construction

Increased Uptake of LBS Propagates Huge Growth Opportunities

Advanced Surveying/Mapping Technologies Widen Scope & Span of GNSS

Integration of GNSS Improves Architectural Survey Process

Growing Lenience towards GIS Instigates New Opportunities for GNSS

Aviation: A Niche End-Use Market for GNSS

Healthy Commercial Aviation Outlook Bodes Well

Rise of Unmanned Aircraft Extends New Set of Opportunities

GNSS Extends its Proficiency in Marine Applications As Well

Military & Defense: The Traditional Application Segment for GNSS/GPS Devices

GNSS Continues to be a Specialized Tool for Timing Applications

GNSS Assumes Critical Importance in Agriculture Sector

Precision Farming Programs Lend Platform for GNSS in Agriculture Sector

GNSS Emerges as Viable Tool for Georeferencing

GNSS for Ecology & Geology Study Programs

GNSS Seeks to Emerge as Disaster Prediction Tool

GPS and HazMat Tracking - A Critical Use

GNSS Makes Huge Progress in Mobile Devices

Convergence with Smartphones: The Path-breaking Development for GNSS

Handheld GNSS/GPS Devices Gain Mass Market Appeal

Smart GPS Devices Outwit Traditional GPS Units - Attract New Opportunities

Traditional GNSS Device Manufacturers Focus on Innovations amid Growing Competition from Smartphones

Fitness & Sports: Fast Emerging Application Areas

Technology Developments: The Lifeline for Commercial GPS Devices

High-Precision Receivers Elevate Performance of GPS

Augmentation Technologies Enhance Geographic Reach & Reliability of GPS

Growing Availability and Declining Device Prices Provide Growth Impetus

Availability of Economical GPS Chips Boost Commercial Application

Affordable GPS Devices Rise in Popularity

Wireless Connectivity Drives GPS Market

