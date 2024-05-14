NASDAQ: AVXL Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who purchased shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares.

On December 2, 2022, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. announced positive topline results from its Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 clinical trial of oral ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD (collectively known as early AD).

Then on January 3, 2024, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. announced that results from its Phase 2/3 EXCELLENCE clinical trial for its candidate ANAVEX®2-73 in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome failed to show statistical significance towards its primary endpoints. Biotech analysts commented that "the negative study outcome was never in doubt…Anavex is a serial dissembler of clinical trial results."

On March 15, 2024, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: AVXL shares against Anavex Life Sciences Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants violated Section 10(b) of the 1934 Act by failing to disclose pertinent information relevant to the Company or, alternatively, providing information about the Company which was misleading or deceptive.

