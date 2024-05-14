Digital Surgery Technologies Market is Poised to Reach USD 5,084.7 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital surgery technologies market exhibited a valuation of US$ 575.1 million in 2023. According to Astute Analytica’s projections, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 5,084.7 million by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 27.4% throughout the forecast period spanning 2024 to 2032.

Download Free Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/digital-surgery-technologies-market

The digital surgery technologies market is poised for significant growth, driven by a confluence of technological advancements and their positive impact on patient care. Key drivers include innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR), and 5G connectivity. These advancements are fundamentally changing surgery by enhancing precision, reducing errors, and offering surgeons a wider range of tools and information. As per Astute Analytica, 6 core technologies form the foundation of digital surgery: preoperative planning, presurgical anatomical recognition, intraoperative visualization, surgical navigation, workflow management, and surgical performance analytics. Among these, AR and VR currently hold a prominent position in market. Surgical navigation and advanced visualization systems follow closely, leading the product category with a combined share of 48.08%.

Several innovative companies are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the digital surgery technologies market.

Vicarious Surgical, for example, is developing VR-based robotic surgery systems designed for abdominal procedures. These systems offer surgeons a 360° view of the surgical field alongside a flexible robotic arm for enhanced control.

Mimic Technologies takes a different approach, focusing on surgeon training with AR/VR simulation platforms. These platforms can significantly reduce the learning curve for new surgical techniques and improve overall surgical performance

The da Vinci Surgical System, a well-established example of robotic integration in surgery, demonstrates the power of this technology to enhance precision and dexterity during complex procedures.

Looking ahead, cloud technology is expected to play a major role in the future of digital surgery. Cloud-based platforms offer virtual access to surgical data and tools, potentially improving patient outcomes through remote collaboration and data analysis. This trend is further fueled by the entry of major players like Microsoft and Google into the healthcare space, signifying a surge in interest and investment in digital surgery solutions.

Key Findings in Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 5,084.7 Million CAGR 27.4% Largest Region (2023) North America (43.8%) By Product Type Surgical Navigation and Advanced Visualization (59.8%) By Component Hardware (74.9%) By Technologies IoT and robotics (50.2%) By Application Gynecological Surgery (27.6%) By End User Hospitals (48.5%) Top Trends Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgery

AI is being incorporated into surgical navigation systems and surgical robots to improve surgical precision

3D imaging, virtual reality (VR), and other visualization tools are enhancing preoperative planning, surgical guidance, and patient education Top Drivers Growing Demand for Improved Patient Outcomes.

Hospitals are looking for ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs

Continuous advancements in robotics, AI, and visualization tools are creating new possibilities for digital surgery Top Challenges The initial investment in digital surgery technologies, including robotic systems and advanced software, can be substantial for healthcare institutions.

Regulatory approval processes for new digital surgery devices can be lengthy and complex, hindering adoption.

The Rise of Robotic Surgery: A Future Dominated by Precision and AI Integration, Contribute Over 50.2% Market Revenue

Robotic surgery is poised for a dominant role in the future of surgical care, fueled by a confluence of factors. With over 330 million procedures performed annually, the global surgical landscape presents a vast opportunity for digital integration, and robotic surgery stands at the forefront. As per Astute Analytica, only 2% of all surgeries performed around the world are robotics or robot assisted.

AI integration is expected to revolutionize every aspect of digital surgery technologies market. From meticulous patient selection and preoperative planning to intraoperative guidance and efficient postoperative recovery, AI tools hold immense promise. AI-powered diagnostics are already transitioning from research labs to clinical settings, enhancing preoperative diagnoses and empowering surgeons with data-driven insights to guide their decisions. Additionally, high-accuracy risk prediction models are under development, aiming to improve not only patient outcomes but also resource allocation within healthcare systems.

A key driver propelling the growth of robotic surgery is the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, particularly among the expanding elderly population. Robotic systems offer numerous advantages such as improved dexterity, enhanced visualization, and reduced tremor, making minimally invasive surgery a more viable option for complex procedures. This aligns perfectly with the growing preference for faster recovery times and less post-surgical pain, especially among older patients.

Further bolstering the dominance of digital surgery technologies market is the synergistic relationship between AI and machine learning. These technologies are rapidly advancing the field, enabling real-time data analysis during surgery and facilitating personalized treatment recommendations based on a patient's specific needs. The success of this approach is evident in the performance of Intuitive Surgical, a leading player in the market. Their Q3 2023 revenue surge of 12% was directly linked to a 19% increase in procedures utilizing their Da Vinci robotic surgical system. This growth is further accelerated by a competitive market landscape, where companies like CMR Surgical and Interventional Systems are constantly pushing boundaries and driving innovation in the field. As AI and machine learning continue to evolve, their integration with robotic surgery is expected to further refine surgical techniques, optimize resource utilization, and ultimately improve patient outcomes across the entire surgical care spectrum.

Significant Funding Rounds and Developments in Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market

In February 2024, Medical Microinstruments raised a substantial $110M to commercialize its surgical robotics platform, marking a significant investment in the field of medical robotics.

In February 2024, Fabric, a health tech company based in New York, secured a $60M Series A funding to enhance its care enablement system and advance AI capabilities, indicating the growing interest in AI-driven healthcare solutions.

In February 2024, HealthSnap received a $25M Series B investment to expand its clinical team and accelerate its product roadmap, showcasing the potential of virtual care management platforms in chronic disease management.

Fidelity Management & Research Company led the $110 million investment in MMI, with Fidelity® Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) and Fidelity® Digital Health ETF (FDHT) both having robotic surgery portfolios

In March 2024, Intuitive Surgical announced FDA clearance of its fifth-generation robotic system, da Vinci 5, which features improved accuracy, precision, and advanced data capabilities.

Surgical Navigation & Advanced Visualization Leading the Market with Over 59.8% Revenue Share

Surgical navigation and advanced visualization systems are driving the digital surgery technologies market, capturing a staggering combined revenue share of over 59.8%. This dominance is fueled by a growing body of evidence highlighting their significant impact on surgical outcomes, cost savings, and overall efficiency. In the domain of orthopedic surgery, a leader in early adoption, over 70% of procedures in developed countries now utilize surgical navigation systems. This widespread use has resulted in a demonstrably positive impact. The average time spent in the operating room has been reduced by 15%, translating to direct cost savings for hospitals. Even more significantly, navigation systems are associated with a 20% decrease in revision surgery rates. This reduction in complications translates to substantial long-term healthcare cost savings. Hospitals that have invested in surgical navigation technology have reported a remarkable 3-year return on investment (ROI) of up to 300%. These improvements stem from increased surgical efficiency and a measurable decrease in complications.

Within the surgical navigation segment itself, the neurosurgery navigation system segment stands out with a dominant 45% market share in the digital surgery technologies market. This leadership position reflects the critical need for precision in complex neurological procedures. The future holds even greater promise. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with surgical navigation systems is expected to reduce surgical errors by up to 30%. This translates to potentially millions of dollars saved annually within the healthcare system. Further fueling the market growth is the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. These procedures, often requiring advanced navigation systems for optimal outcomes, are anticipated to grow by 10% annually. In the United States alone, the cost savings associated with using surgical navigation systems in spine surgery are estimated to exceed $50 million annually.

Advanced visualization in surgery is reducing patient radiation exposure by 25% and improving surgical efficiency by 40% through better pre-operative planning. 3D printing and VR are expected to further reduce surgery times by 25%. Cloud-based visualization tools can cut IT costs by 30% for hospitals. Additionally, a 10% improvement in cancer surgery resection rates translates to potential cost savings in follow-up care.

Robotic Surgery Leading the Charge with Over 27.6% Market Share: Faster Recovery, Reduced Complications

Gynecological surgery is leading the global digital surgery technologies market, capturing a significant share of over 27.6%. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, all contributing to improved patient outcomes, faster recovery times, and cost-effectiveness for healthcare systems. Robotic surgery plays a central role in this transformation. As of 2024, over half of all hysterectomies in the United States are performed robotically. This widespread adoption stems from the numerous advantages robotic surgery offers. Surgeons benefit from 3D visualization and wristed instruments, translating to enhanced precision during delicate procedures. Patients experience a 30% faster recovery time compared to traditional methods, along with a lower complication rate reported to be less than 5%. While initial robotic procedures may take longer, experienced surgeons have achieved a 20% reduction in operating time compared to open surgery.

Economic considerations also favor robotic surgery in the long term. Despite higher upfront costs, reduced hospital stays and lower complication rates contribute to cost-effectiveness. Recognizing the growing importance of robotic surgery, over 75% of OB/GYN residency programs in the U.S. now incorporate training on robotic surgery simulators, ensuring a future generation of skilled surgeons.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/digital-surgery-technologies-market

Beyond Robotics: Advanced Visualization, Minimally Invasive Techniques Drive Efficiency and Patient Satisfaction in the Digital Surgery Technologies Market

Minimally invasive gynecological surgery (MIGS) has seen a remarkable 40% increase in adoption, driven by both improved patient outcomes and patient preference. Digital laparoscopy has become the gold standard for diagnosing and treating endometriosis, with a high patient satisfaction rate of 90%. Myomectomy, a procedure for fibroid removal, has benefited from digital surgery technologies as well, resulting in a 50% reduction in blood loss and a 25% reduction in hospital stay duration. Even in early-stage cervical cancer, laparoscopic surgery aided by digital technologies has become the preferred approach, demonstrating a 20% improvement in surgical margin accuracy.

The economic impact of digital surgery in gynecology is undeniable. Operating room efficiency has increased by 30%, allowing hospitals to perform more procedures. The use of these technologies has led to a 20% reduction in overall costs in the digital surgery technologies market due to fewer complications and readmissions. Recognizing these benefits, over 80% of insurance companies now cover minimally invasive gynecological procedures when digital technologies are used. Patient outcomes and satisfaction are paramount. Minimally invasive approaches facilitated by digital surgery technologies have led to a significant improvement in quality of life for 95% of patients. Digital tools also empower patients through education. Virtual reality simulations have been shown to improve patient understanding of procedures by 70%.

From Investment to Innovation, North America Dominates the Digital Surgery Technologies Market

North America dominates the market, holding over 43.8% share. This leadership stems from strong investment in research and development, with the U.S. spending $170 billion annually on healthcare R&D, a significant portion dedicated to surgical technology. This translates into a market advantage, with North America holding over 40% of the global market share in surgical robotics. A well-developed infrastructure facilitates technology adoption. Over 75% of top-ranked U.S. hospitals are equipped with these advanced systems, and in 2023, North America witnessed over 1 million robotic-assisted surgeries. The U.S. FDA plays a key role, approving over 200 digital surgery devices and applications. North America boasts the most surgeons trained in robotic surgery globally, with over 20,000.

Innovation is another strength. U.S. entities hold over 50% of patents in surgical robotics, and 60% of new digital surgery systems developed in North America incorporate AI. Universities like MIT and Stanford contribute significantly. Government funding also plays a role. The U.S. allocates over $30 billion to the National Institutes of Health, with a portion dedicated to surgical innovation research. Favorable reimbursement policies for robotic surgeries have accelerated adoption. Studies show a 20% reduction in hospital readmission rates after robotic surgeries in North America, and digital surgery technologies have improved operative efficiency by 25%.

North America is investing in the future of digital surgery technologies market. Medical schools are integrating digital surgery into their curricula, and the region offers the most continuing education programs for digital surgery globally. This ensures a skilled workforce prepared to deliver the best possible care using the latest advancements.

Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market Key Players

Augmedics Ltd.

Brainlab AG

Caresyntax Inc

Centerline Biomedical

DASH Analytics

EchoPixel Inc.

FundamentalVR

Medtronic plc

Mimic Technologies, Inc.

Novadaq Technologies Inc.

Osso VR Inc.

Surgical Science Sweden AB

VirtaMed AG

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware Vision Systems Surgical Systems

Software

Service

By Product Type

Surgical Navigation & Advanced Visualization

Surgical Simulation

Surgical Planning

Surgical Data Science

By Technology

AI and Big Data

IoT and Robotics

Extended Reality (ER: AR/VR/MR)

Others

By Application

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedics Surgery

Urology Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Ophthalmological Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-discount/digital-surgery-technologies-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.