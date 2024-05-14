Disc Medicine Announces Multiple Presentations Across Portfolio at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 Congress

Additional analyses of data from AURORA, as well as the full adult data set from BEACON



Updated data from the ongoing Phase 1b study of DISC-0974 in myelofibrosis (MF) patients with anemia, including a larger data set and longer follow-up, to be shared in a poster



Preliminary data on safety and pharmacodynamic activity from initial single-ascending dose (SAD) cohorts of phase 1 study of DISC-3405 in healthy volunteers

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced that it will present data from multiple programs in its hematology portfolio at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 Congress, which will be held in Madrid Spain on June 13-16, 2024.

“We are excited to share four posters at EHA demonstrating the therapeutic potential of our portfolio of three clinical stage drugs,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “We look forward to providing more detailed analyses from the AURORA data, as well as a more robust data set for DISC-0974 in MF anemia, and a first look at DISC-3405 in healthy volunteers.“

Management will host a call to review the presented data on Friday, June 14th at 8:00 am ET. Please register for the event on the Events and Presentations page of Disc’s website (https://ir.discmedicine.com/).

Details of Presentations and Abstracts

The full abstracts are now available through the EHA conference website. Pursuant to Disc Medicine practice, the abstracts published today contain previously presented data, and new data is planned for presentation at the conference.

Abstract Number: P1575

Title: Topline Results of The AURORA Trial: A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial of Bitopertin in Erythropoietic Protoporphyria

Date / Time: Friday, June 14, 6:00 pm CEST / 12 pm ET

Presenter: Amy Dickey, M.D., MSc

Abstract Number: P1569

Title: Results from the BEACON Trial: A Phase 2, Randomized, Open-Label Trial of Bitopertin in Erythropoietic Protoporphyria

Date / Time: Friday, June 14, 6:00 pm CEST / 12 pm ET

Presenter: Gayle Ross, M.D.

Abstract Number: P1059

Title: A Phase 1b Trial of DISC-0974, An Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody, in Patients with Myelofibrosis and Anemia

Date / Time: Friday, June 14, 6:00 pm CEST / 12 pm ET

Presenting Author: Naseema Gangat, M.B.B.S.

Abstract Number: P1563

Title: Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study of DISC-3405, a Recombinant Humanized Antibody Targeting TMPRSS6

Date / Time: Friday, June 14, 6:00 pm CEST / 12 pm ET

Presenter: Guowen Liu, Ph.D.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Disc Medicine Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Disc’s expectations with respect to its AURORA phase 2 and BEACON phase 2 clinical studies of bitopertin and the results thereof, its phase 1b/2 clinical studies of DISC-0974 in patients with MF and NDD-CKD patients with anemia, its initial SAD data in its phase 1 clinical study of DISC-3405 in healthy volunteers; and projected timelines for the initiation and completion of its clinical trials, anticipated timing of release of data, and other clinical activities. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and other documents filed by Disc from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Disc’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi

Verge Scientific Communications

prusconi@vergescientific.com

Investor Relations Contact

Christina Tartaglia

Stern Investor Relations

christina.tartaglia@sternir.com