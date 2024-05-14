Introducing Cayuse ThreatShield

Portland, OR, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, a leader in research administration software solutions, is proud to announce the release of its latest innovation, Cayuse ThreatShield, powered by IPTalons. This cutting-edge service is specifically designed to protect intellectual property and organizational values within research environments, addressing the ever-growing threats of espionage, misappropriation, and international influence risks.

What Cayuse ThreatShield Offers

Cayuse ThreatShield provides comprehensive risk management services that protect faculty, research outputs, intellectual property, trade secrets, and more against both domestic and foreign threats. This service enhances risk assessment capabilities, facilitating proactive measures to secure institutional interests, and is crucial for safeguarding assets from espionage, misuse, and theft conducted by governments, private enterprises, and foreign influence groups.

Who Benefits from Cayuse ThreatShield?

Cayuse ThreatShield is intended for research and sponsored projects offices, academic departments, and government relations departments within any research-focused organization. Its Foreign Influence Threat Finder service is a standout feature, offering discreet network infrastructure scans to detect and address foreign influence activities effectively.

Value for Administrators

Administrators play a pivotal role in integrating Cayuse ThreatShield within their institutions. Some of the significant benefits for administrators include:

Policy Implementation: Ensuring that risk management practices are embedded in institutional policies

Resource Allocation: Helping allocate resources efficiently by pinpointing high-risk projects in need of additional support

Compliance Monitoring: Offering tools to monitor and ensure compliance with relevant regulations and policies

Empowering Principal Investigators (PIs)

As essential drivers of the research process, PIs can unintentionally introduce security or compliance risks during the organization and execution of their projects. Cayuse ThreatShield offers PIs peace of mind through services including:

Risk Identification and Mitigation: Assisting PIs in identifying and mitigating potential risks to ensure project success

Decision Support: Providing critical data to inform decisions regarding project direction and resource allocation

Enhanced Collaboration: Enabling secure collaboration with external partners, thereby enhancing the productivity and success of research endeavors

Supporting Leadership in Strategic Initiatives

ThreatShield helps leadership teams ensure operational and reputational security across their organizations. Leadership teams will find Cayuse ThreatShield particularly invaluable for:

Strategic Planning: Supplying insights into risks for better alignment of research priorities with organizational goals

Risk Management Oversight: Facilitating comprehensive oversight of risk management practices across projects

Reputation Management: Protecting and enhancing the organization's reputation by proactively managing potential risks

About Cayuse

Cayuse delivers solutions that simplify the business of research administration, empowering leaders and innovators across the globe to focus on making a difference through their research. From grant management to ethics compliance, Cayuse is dedicated to advancing scientific and academic research by providing user-friendly administrative tools and dedicated support.

About IPTalons

IPTalons specializes in advanced risk assessment and management solutions, focusing on protecting intellectual property and institutional integrity against diverse threats. Together with Cayuse, IPTalons is setting new standards in risk management for research institutions.