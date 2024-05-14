AEC Leaders Share Industry Insights at BST Global’s Inaugural AI Summit

Tampa, FL, USA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BST Global, a provider of AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions for the AEC industry, hosted its inaugural AI Summit, April 16–18, 2024, in Clearwater Beach, FL. The event, which was well-received by attendees and the AEC industry at large, featured 14 speakers from the world’s most influential firms: AECOM, Arup, AtkinsRéalis, Gannett Fleming, GHD, HDR, HNTB, Jensen Hughes, Kimley-Horn, Parsons, Populous, Ramboll, Stantec and Terracon.

The AI Summit was specifically focused on all things AI for the architecture, engineering and consulting (AEC) industry. The event’s mission was to bring together leaders from the world’s preeminent firms to share how they are preparing for an AI-powered and data-driven future, and that mission was accomplished through two captivating keynotes, three panel discussions, 11 presentations, many valuable networking opportunities and so much more!

Chief Executive Officer Javier A. Baldor, who has been speaking about how AI and big data is transforming the AEC industry for several years, made some key observations about what attendees learned during the three-day event.

“AI is currently at work in the AEC industry, but there is still so much opportunity ahead.” Baldor said. “It will take our collective force to come together and collaborate as we reshape our industry to be data-driven and AI-powered.”

Event recordings and presentations can be found here. In addition, BST Global has announced its 2025 AI Summit. Space is limited, so sign up here to receive registration alerts.

BST GLOBAL

BST Global designs, develops and deploys the AEC industry’s first suite of AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions. Beyond our flagship ERP offering, we provide work management, predictive insights and resource management solutions to complement a firm’s existing ERP. More than 120,000 architects, engineers and consultants in 65 countries across six continents rely on BST Global’s solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit www.BSTGlobal.com.

