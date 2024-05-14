Mexico Construction Industry Report 2024: Following Growth of 15.6% in 2023, Output to Decline by 4.5% this Year Before Further Declining by 3.7% in 2025 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following a strong overall annual growth of 15.6% in 2023, output is projected to decline by 4.5% in 2024 before declining 3.7% in 2025.

This trend will be driven by a high base effect after significant growth in 2023, as well as challenges like high inflation - causing building materials and wages to rise, and cancellation of construction projects.

For example, in February 2024, the development of 35 wind power generation, collectively worth MXN100.8 billion ($5.8 billion), were halted due to regulatory hurdles, while 559 highway maintenance tenders worth MXN11 billion ($645 million) were cut by Mexico's Secretariat of Communications and Transport (SCT) due to insufficient funding.

Additionally, the end of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's (AMLO) term in September 2024 will likely lead to significant changes in policy that could drive uncertainty, impacting investor sentiment and dampening new investments in the construction industry. Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 2.6% during 2026-28, this will be supported through investment in renewable energy, transport infrastructure and manufacturing projects.

For Example, in February 2024, the Mexican retail company, Femsa, announced a plan to expand its business operations in Mexico with an investment of MXN237 billion ($13.9 billion) by 2029. Of this total, around 60-70% will be invested in the construction of new stores.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Mexico, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4..1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4..2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4..3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4..4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4..5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4..6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4..7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5..1 Contractors

5..2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ojarr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.